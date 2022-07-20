“Thinking I’m strong like him”; Valdívia puts more ‘wood on the fire’ and controversy with Daronco arrives at Palmeiras

O palm trees resumed the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, last Monday (18), by beating Cuiabá 1-0 at Allianz Parque. The goal was scored by Gabriel Veron at the beginning of the second half, but the move once again generated controversy in relation to the referee. The pivot this time was Anderson Daronco.

Cuiabá coach António Oliveira complained that VAR did not call the bid for review after, at the origin, Mayke had committed a foul in Valdivia. The play continued and the Palmeiras right-back served Veron, who only touched when Walter left. In the post-match press conference, the Portuguese mocked the omission of the video referee, which curiously harmed Alviverde in the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo.

“Capital bids were always for the same side. Besides, and this is what hurts me, the lack of respect of the fourth referee with the Cuiabá players. The move that gave rise to the goal was supposed to have been a foul. Sometimes they check everything, but in their own way. And since everyone cries, I can cry too and I will cry”, mocked Oliveira, alluding to Palmeiras’ complaint with Leandro Vuaden’s refereeing against São Paulo, which resulted in the fall of the Copa do Brasil.

On her social network, Valdívia also spoke out against the arbitration decision. And Dourado’s number 11 dared to pin Daronco. “Daronco thinking I’m strong like him to stand” (sic), mocked the midfielder, along with frame which shows the supposed charge of Mayke to make the foul in the game move.

Abel Ferreira also commented on Daronco’s refereeing in order to alert the CBF to the team’s better work going forward. “Let’s put our finger on the spot, and all together. Coaches, directors, journalists, see what to do to change that. What happened three days ago will not be forgotten.”