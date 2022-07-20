Ticiane Pinheiro shows details of her daughters’ new bedrooms: ‘beautiful’

Ticiane Pinheiro shows the first details of Rafa and Manu’s new little rooms

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro surprised by showing the first details of the projects for the daughters’ new rooms. The famous and her husband, the journalist César Tralli, live in a luxurious apartment, located in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo. In addition to the couple, the property houses the little Rafaella and Manuella.

Rafinha is the artist’s eldest daughter. The 12-year-old girl was born from her former marriage to presenter and businessman Roberto Justus. Even with the separation, the two cherish a good coexistence.

Tici even frequents her ex-husband’s house and gets together with his family on special occasions. She is still very close to Justus’ eldest daughters, Fabiana and Luiza, and to his first wife, Sacha Chryzman.

From the current marriage of Ticiane Pinheiro, the youngest of the family was born. Manu recently completed three years of life. The little one even won a beautiful birthday party for her parents. The theme chosen to celebrate its third return to the sun was “Enchanted Garden”, which featured many flowers and decoration imitating a forest.

This week, the eldest will be the oldest. Next Thursday (21st), Rafaella Justus will complete 13 years of life. As the girls are growing up, the famous mom decided to give their rooms a makeover.

A few weeks ago, the presenter showed some changes in Manu’s little room. It turns out that the little girl came out of the crib and now sleeps in a child’s bed. But it seems that the room will get a makeover.

Earlier this week, the artist appeared in a children’s furniture store. “Guys, I’m choosing a lot of things for Manu and Rafa’s little room. I’m here with Beto Amaral (my architect and decorator), my sister Jô who came to help me and Clau who is here helping me with everything. That’s it folks, it’s going to be beautiful”, she assured. Ticiane Pinheiroby showing some items from the location.

