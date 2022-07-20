Timemania 1810: single bet earns more than BRL 55 million

The jackpot corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. If applied to savings, the money will yield BRL 409,000 in a month, based on the rate of 0.7358% reported by the Central Bank on July 18.
Coincidentally, the previous opportunity in which Timemania had paid the full amount was also for a participant from Cuiabá: about R$ 10 million in the 1738 contest, on January 20, 2022. Since then, more than 70 investigations have taken place. According to Caixa, 23 players scored six points and won BRL 35,235.13. There were prizes for five (934 bets, BRL 1,239.53), four (16,689 bets, BRL 9) and three hits (167,093 bets, BRL 3), in addition to the Heart Team (Ponte Preta/SP – BRL 7 .50).
next draw
The next Timemania draw, with an estimated prize of BRL 200,000, will be on Thursday (21). The player chooses ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Heart Team”. There is no option to select more tens. Therefore, the ticket price is only R$ 3.
Timemania clubs
Timemania was created in 2008 with the aim of helping football clubs pay INSS, FGTS and other taxes to the Union.
The lottery allocates 22% of its revenue to 80 teams: 20 from Série A, 20 from Série B, 20 from Série C and 20 best positioned in the CBF ranking outside the three main divisions.
- ABC-RN
- Highs-PI
- America-MG
- America-RN
- Aparecidense-GO
- Atletico-PR
- Atlético-AC
- Atlético-CE
- Atlético-GO
- Atlético-MG
- Avail-SC
- Bahia-BA
- Boa Esporte-MG
- Boavista-RJ
- Botafogo-PB
- Botafogo-RJ
- Botafogo-SP
- Bragantino-SP
- Brazil-RS
- Brasiliense-DF
- Brusque-SC
- Campinense-PB
- RS-Boxes
- Ceará-CE
- Chapecoense-SC
- Cianorte-PR
- trust yourself
- Corinthians-SP
- Coritiba-PR
- CRB-AL
- Criciúma-SC
- Cruzeiro-MG
- CSA-AL
- Cuiabá-MT
- Ferroviária-SP
- Ferroviário-CE
- Figueirense-SC
- Flamengo-RJ
- Forest-CE
- Fluminense-RJ
- Fortaleza-CE
- Goiás-GO
- Grêmio-RS
- Guarani-SP
- Empress-MA
- International-RS
- Ituano-SP
- Jacuiense-BA
- Joinville-SC
- Juazeirense-BA
- Youth-RS
- Londrina-PR
- Luverdense-MT
- Manaus-AM
- Mirassol-SP
- Moto Club-MA
- Náutico-PE
- Novorizontino-SP
- West-SP
- PR worker
- Palmeiras-SP
- Paraná-PR
- Paysandu-PA
- Ponte Preta-SP
- Remo-PA
- Sampaio Corrêa-MA
- Santa Cruz-PE
- Santos-SP
- São Bento-SP
- São José-RS
- Sao Paulo-SP
- São Raimundo-RR
- Sport-PE
- Tombense-MG
- Thirteen-PB
- Vasco-RJ
- Vila Nova-GO
- Vitória-BA
- Volta Redonda-RJ
- Ypiranga-RS
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.
If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.