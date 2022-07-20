Timemania 1810: single bet earns more than BRL 55 million

A gambler from Cuiabá (MT) scored the numbers 11 – 21 – 27 – 37 – 58 – 64 – 65 in the Timemania 1810 contest, determined this Tuesday (7/19) by Caixa Econômica Federal, and alone won the BRL 55,653,685.88.

The jackpot corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. If applied to savings, the money will yield BRL 409,000 in a month, based on the rate of 0.7358% reported by the Central Bank on July 18.

Coincidentally, the previous opportunity in which Timemania had paid the full amount was also for a participant from Cuiabá: about R$ 10 million in the 1738 contest, on January 20, 2022. Since then, more than 70 investigations have taken place. According to Caixa, 23 players scored six points and won BRL 35,235.13. There were prizes for five (934 bets, BRL 1,239.53), four (16,689 bets, BRL 9) and three hits (167,093 bets, BRL 3), in addition to the Heart Team (Ponte Preta/SP – BRL 7 .50).

next draw

The next Timemania draw, with an estimated prize of BRL 200,000, will be on Thursday (21). The player chooses ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Heart Team”. There is no option to select more tens. Therefore, the ticket price is only R$ 3.