Timemania 1810: single bet earns more than BRL 55 million

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago

A gambler from Cuiabá (MT) scored the numbers 11 – 21 – 27 – 37 – 58 – 64 – 65 in the Timemania 1810 contest, determined this Tuesday (7/19) by Caixa Econômica Federal, and alone won the BRL 55,653,685.88.

The jackpot corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. If applied to savings, the money will yield BRL 409,000 in a month, based on the rate of 0.7358% reported by the Central Bank on July 18.

Coincidentally, the previous opportunity in which Timemania had paid the full amount was also for a participant from Cuiabá: about R$ 10 million in the 1738 contest, on January 20, 2022. Since then, more than 70 investigations have taken place. According to Caixa, 23 players scored six points and won BRL 35,235.13. There were prizes for five (934 bets, BRL 1,239.53), four (16,689 bets, BRL 9) and three hits (167,093 bets, BRL 3), in addition to the Heart Team (Ponte Preta/SP – BRL 7 .50).

next draw

The next Timemania draw, with an estimated prize of BRL 200,000, will be on Thursday (21). The player chooses ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Heart Team”. There is no option to select more tens. Therefore, the ticket price is only R$ 3.

The probability of matching the seven numbers of Timemania is 1 in 26,472,637. The alternatives to increase the chances are the acquisition of more cards and/or participation in a pool.

Timemania clubs

Timemania was created in 2008 with the aim of helping football clubs pay INSS, FGTS and other taxes to the Union.

The lottery allocates 22% of its revenue to 80 teams: 20 from Série A, 20 from Série B, 20 from Série C and 20 best positioned in the CBF ranking outside the three main divisions.

  1. ABC-RN
  2. Highs-PI
  3. America-MG
  4. America-RN
  5. Aparecidense-GO
  6. Atletico-PR
  7. Atlético-AC
  8. Atlético-CE
  9. Atlético-GO
  10. Atlético-MG
  11. Avail-SC
  12. Bahia-BA
  13. Boa Esporte-MG
  14. Boavista-RJ
  15. Botafogo-PB
  16. Botafogo-RJ
  17. Botafogo-SP
  18. Bragantino-SP
  19. Brazil-RS
  20. Brasiliense-DF
  21. Brusque-SC
  22. Campinense-PB
  23. RS-Boxes
  24. Ceará-CE
  25. Chapecoense-SC
  26. Cianorte-PR
  27. trust yourself
  28. Corinthians-SP
  29. Coritiba-PR
  30. CRB-AL
  31. Criciúma-SC
  32. Cruzeiro-MG
  33. CSA-AL
  34. Cuiabá-MT
  35. Ferroviária-SP
  36. Ferroviário-CE
  37. Figueirense-SC
  38. Flamengo-RJ
  39. Forest-CE
  40. Fluminense-RJ
  41. Fortaleza-CE
  42. Goiás-GO
  43. Grêmio-RS
  44. Guarani-SP
  45. Empress-MA
  46. International-RS
  47. Ituano-SP
  48. Jacuiense-BA
  49. Joinville-SC
  50. Juazeirense-BA
  51. Youth-RS
  52. Londrina-PR
  53. Luverdense-MT
  54. Manaus-AM
  55. Mirassol-SP
  56. Moto Club-MA
  57. Náutico-PE
  58. Novorizontino-SP
  59. West-SP
  60. PR worker
  61. Palmeiras-SP
  62. Paraná-PR
  63. Paysandu-PA
  64. Ponte Preta-SP
  65. Remo-PA
  66. Sampaio Corrêa-MA
  67. Santa Cruz-PE
  68. Santos-SP
  69. São Bento-SP
  70. São José-RS
  71. Sao Paulo-SP
  72. São Raimundo-RR
  73. Sport-PE
  74. Tombense-MG
  75. Thirteen-PB
  76. Vasco-RJ
  77. Vila Nova-GO
  78. Vitória-BA
  79. Volta Redonda-RJ
  80. Ypiranga-RS

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

