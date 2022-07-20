Treasury Direct: returns on fixed-rate securities register another historic session; what explains this rise?

Investors who entered Treasury Direct this Tuesday morning (19) were once again surprised by the rise in rates, which once again hit historic levels.

In the second update of the afternoon, the highest interest offered by fixed rate was 13.57% per year, a percentage very close to the highest value ever recorded by the paper maturing in 2033, which was 13.58%, beaten at the beginning in the morning.

The situation was repeated among some inflation-linked papers, such as the Treasury IPCA+2026, which delivered a real return of 6.26%, a record for the security, also at the same time. The paper began trading in February 2020.

“It is a combination of fiscal risk, with discussions about the change in the spending cap rule, what will be done about the continuity or not of the mechanism, with the electoral issue. It all raises the prizes [juros oferecidos pelos títulos]”, says Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

External factors also help push rates up, according to Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital. She explains that the prospect that interest rates in the United States will have to stay high for a longer period of time puts pressure on the local curve.

This is because, in order to maintain the attractiveness of Brazilian interest rates, it is necessary to follow the difference between the interest rates offered here and in the United States. In this sense, the speech defended by the Central Bank that the cycle of monetary tightening should soon end “seems to lose strength for the time being”, in the assessment of the specialist from CM Capital.

According to the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) and statements made by Central Bank officials in recent months, the monetary authority should carry out another interest rate adjustment, only this time, to a lesser extent at the August meeting.

The Copom options traded on the B3 follow in the same direction, pointing out that there is more than an 80% chance that interest rates will be raised by 0.50 percentage point at the next Central Bank meeting. What has changed now is that there are more houses betting that the base rate could rise above 14% by the end of this year, which would imply adjustments beyond August.

Yesterday (18), for example, Credit Suisse revised the Selic forecast for this year, from 13.75% to 14.25%. According to the bank’s calculations, the BC should make one more hike of 0.50 percentage point in August and two more, of 0.25 percentage point, in September and October.

In a report, Solange Srour, the bank’s chief economist for Brazil, in addition to economists Lucas Vilela and Rafael Castilho, said that the continuation of the BC’s tightening cycle “minimizes the risk that monetary policy will lose credibility.”

In the assessment of the three, if this were to occur, the Central Bank would show that it “remains concerned about the convergence of inflation to the target, while allowing additional time to assess how the dynamics of inflation will likely evolve”.

“The market realized that to maintain this parity in relation to US interest rates, we would have to raise [a Selic] to percentages beyond what was predicted before”, says the economist at CM Capital. “Houses had a softer outlook on monetary policy and now they’re done with those positions. This has a big impact on this week’s repricing,” she adds.

Inflation revisions

The move is linked to additional inflationary pressure, according to Rodrigo Marcatti, CEO of Veedha Investimentos, which impacts bonds with shorter maturities, which are more sensitive to a change in monetary policy.

In the same way, says Marcatti, the longer-term papers suffer from the worsening in the fiscal part, driven by the approval of the PEC das Bondades, or Auxílios, which provides for spending of R$ 41.25 billion above the spending ceiling.

In recent weeks, the market has been revising forecasts for inflation this year and next. According to the Central Bank’s Focus Report, released this Monday, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end this year at 7.54%. The previous week’s forecasts pointed out that the indicator would end at 7.67%.

Although inflation should decline this year, the expectation is that this fall will be reversed next year. According to the Focus survey, the midpoint of the projections shows that inflation should end 2023 at 5.20%, against 5.09% forecast a week earlier.

According to analysts, the decline in 2022 is linked to the approval of measures such as the PEC on Fuels, focused on reducing the rise in fuel prices, which has a strong weight on inflation.

The bill passed in Congress weeks ago defined that fuels — as well as energy, mass transit, natural gas and communications — are essential and indispensable goods. As a result, state governments cannot charge ICMS on these items above the 17% ceiling established by the text, in addition to other taxes.

With one detail: the measures approved are valid until the end of this year. Despite having a short expiration date, market analysts estimate that it may be difficult to reverse such measures next year, as they attack several sensitive points and weigh heavily on the consumer’s pocket.

Which indexer to choose?

In the midst of an inflationary environment that should remain challenging, the bets within the Treasury Direct and fixed income, in general, have focused on floating rate securities pegged to the Selic (Selic Treasury) and the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), in addition to those adjusted for inflation (Treasury IPCA+).

In a report, Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income at XP, and Pietro Consolaro, fixed income analyst at the house, highlight that the reason is that inflation should remain above the Central Bank’s target over the next two years, although they expect a shock. negative in the short term because of the Fuels PEC.

Even with the approval of this project, XP’s expectation is that the IPCA will close the year at 7%. For 2023, projections indicate that official inflation should end at 5%.

The broker’s estimates also show that the Selic rate should end this year at 13.75% per year and end 2023 at 9% per year. In this sense, defend the specialists, the allocation in fixed rates should remain low, for the time being, even if the rates of some assets are at their maximum.

The reason is that with the expectation of a rise in the Selic, the tendency is for the interest offered by fixed-rate securities to be outdated, because the investor “locks in” the rate when purchasing the paper.

On the other hand, in a document sent to clients, Rico Investimentos analyst Paula Zogbi states that IPCA-indexed securities can be good assets to protect assets and purchasing power, as part of the return accompanies inflation.

A positive highlight is also for papers linked to the Selic or the CDI, says Paula, from Rico, which can benefit from higher interest rates and increase the profitability of investors’ emergency reserve, which is the money that investors must invest in applications that allow quick rescues if there is any unforeseen.

