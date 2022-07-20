Turkey threatens again to bar Sweden and Finland from joining NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again threatened to “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership if the conditions imposed by Turkey are not respected, this Friday (18).

In June, during a NATO summit held in Madrid, Erdogan urged the two countries to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism and accused them of providing refuge to Kurdish activists, whom Ankara considers “terrorists”. He also threatened not to comply with the Atlantic Alliance expansion agreement.

“We have taken an extremely clear stance on the further expansion of NATO (…) I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions,” Erdogan said after a government meeting.

“We especially note that Sweden does not give a good image on this issue,” he added.

Asked about Erdogan’s statements, US State Department spokesman Ned Price limited himself to recalling that Turkey gave its approval during the NATO summit held in Spain at the end of June for the accession of the two Nordic countries. .

“Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding in Madrid to put this process into practice,” Price told reporters.

“The United States will continue to work with these three countries to ensure that this accession and ratification process – here and around the world – is as swift and efficient as possible,” he added.

Erdogan will travel to Tehran on Monday for talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, from whom he hopes to get the green light for an armed intervention in northwest Syria.