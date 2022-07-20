Twitter Wins ‘1st Round’ Against Musk, Trial Set for October | Technology

unsplash Case between Twitter and Musk to be tried in October

Twitter emerged victorious from the first hearing in its lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk, who pulled out of the platform’s $44 billion purchase deal. Chief Justice of the Delaware Court of Chancery, Kathaleen St. J. McCormick , accepted on Tuesday (19) Twitter’s request for the trial to be accelerated, setting a period of five days for the session in October.

Twitter had requested that the trial take place in September in order to prevent Musk from causing further damage to the social network and for its legal team to request more internal documents from the platform. Musk’s team was asking for the trial to begin in February, according to the Washington Post.

Twitter’s lawyers argued at the hearing that Musk broke the company’s purchase agreement, and since the contract makes no reference to bots, the billionaire’s requests for information on the matter are irrelevant.

Musk is required to finalize the deal within two days after all closing conditions are met, according to Bill Savitt, the lead attorney defending the social network. These conditions will be fulfilled in early September, according to the lawyer. “Mr. Musk has no intention of keeping any of his promises,” Savitt said.

Musk’s legal team responded that Twitter was unfairly pushing for a “speed of light” judgment. Musk said Twitter violated the terms of the purchase agreement by failing to provide detailed information about so-called spam bot accounts on its system. The case requires “forensic analysis and analysis of large amounts of data” about the bots, as well as other legal issues, according to Musk’s lawyers in the lawsuit.

During the hearing, Andrew Rossman, Musk’s attorney, argued that there was no need to rush a trial to meet the October deadline specified in the settlement. The key date is when financing commitments for the purchase expire, near the end of April next year, he said. A trial in February would give the court enough time to decide the case and leave room for an appeal, Rossman said.

“The idea of ​​executing this case in 60 days” was “extraordinary,” he said of the start of the proposed trial by Twitter on Sept. 19. “It’s an absurd deadline.”

Rossman rejected Twitter’s claim that Musk is trying to time out for funding commitments to lapse. His client “continued to use their best efforts to get the deal done,” lining up the funding and keeping his lawyers in communication with Twitter about the details until the day the company filed the suit, he said.

“Mr. Musk has no motivation to harm Twitter,” as he is its second-largest shareholder, Rossman said.

In the end, Musk’s attorney was unable to convince Judge McCormick to deny an accelerated schedule. The judge said that in asking for a judgment in February, Musk’s lawyers “underestimate this court’s ability to quickly process” complex legal disputes over merger and acquisition cases.

‘Cloud of uncertainty’

The dispute over the teetering transaction is “creating a cloud of uncertainty” over Twitter that is hurting the company, Chief Justice McCormick concluded after hearing arguments about whether the case should be accelerated.

Twitter shares rose 5.4% after the decision. They were trading at $39.63, up 3.2%, at 1:56 pm in New York. Since the day Musk tweeted that the deal was “on hold” in mid-May, shares have dropped as much as 22%. The shares have not traded close to the deal price since the first two weeks after the acquisition was announced.

Judges at the Court of Chancery in Delaware, home to more than half of the publicly traded companies in the United States, are known to be able to sift through the legal tangle of complex merger and acquisition disputes faster than many others. American courts.

Unlike some states, where a case can take several years to go to trial, the Delaware court tends to move faster, and cases are typically discussed within five to six months of filing.

Remember the standoff between Musk and Twitter executives

Musk backed out of the platform’s purchase agreement on July 8, saying in a regulatory filing that Twitter had made “misleading statements” about the number of bot accounts on the platform. According to the billionaire, Twitter also failed to “fulfill its contractual obligations” to provide information on how to assess the prevalence of bots on the social networking service.

Twitter filed a lawsuit last week, requesting the start of the no-jury trial on September 19. The social network responded that Musk was requesting information that “does not exist, has already been provided or is the subject of requests made recently”. The billionaire “refuses to fulfill his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” Twitter said in the lawsuit.



*With international agencies

