Uncle forced raped niece to take “morning after pill” in Linhares

Delegate Silvana Paula Castro, from the Specialized Police Station for the Protection of Children, Adolescents and the Elderly (DPCAI) of Linhares, gave details of the investigation that culminated in the arrest of a 55-year-old man, who abused and raped his 11-year-old niece. According to the head of the DPCAI from Linhar, the abuser committed the rapes and forced the girl to take medication so she wouldn’t get pregnant.

“The abuser threatened his niece if she said anything. He also forced the child to take a medication, known as the ‘morning after pill’, so that the girl would not run the risk of becoming pregnant.. The forensic examinations confirmed the abuses”, informed Silvana Paula Castro. The arrest took place this Monday (18).

According to Civil Police investigations, the man expected the girl’s parents to go out to work, while the child stayed at home sleeping. In those moments, the man invaded the family’s residence to rape the 11-year-old girl.

RAPES IN FOLLOW

to the report of TV Gazeta Nortethe police did not say how long the abuse had taken place, but stated that the man had been committing the crime for some time.

The man was taken to the Linhares Police Station, testified and taken to the Serra Provisional Detention Center. His name has not been released to protect the child’s identity.

