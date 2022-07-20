Unidos de Padre Miguel gives up honoring Boa Morte at Rio Carnival

The samba school Unidos de Padre Miguel, from Rio de Janeiro, announced this Monday (18) that it has given up on having the Festa da Boa Morte as a theme for next year’s Carnival, which takes place in Cachoeira, in the Recôncavo region of Bahia. The decision was taken after the Irmandade da Boa Morte refuse the honor, with a public letter criticizing the decision.

The plot theme was announced on July 6. The association, in a note, apologizes for the confusion and says that it makes no sense to continue without the “blessing” of the Brotherhood.

In contact with one of the matriarchs, the note says, the samba school arranged for a delegation to go to talk about the project. “Our main objective was, through this explanation, to obtain the ‘blessing’ of the sisters, since, due to a failure in communication, this ‘request’ did not come before the launch”, says the school’s text.

A Unidos de Padre Miguel states that the plot would not be biographical or specifically about the brotherhood, but says that he thought it was important to reinforce these cultural ties. “It is important to make it clear that, on the proposed plot, the black brotherhoods were part of the narrative context of the theme, where we would resume the ancestral matriarchy, enhancing and exalting the ex-enslaved black women who ascended socially, inserted the black in Bahian society and assimilated the millenary African practices to Brazilian religiosity”.

Then they confirm the cancellation. A new theme will be announced “in the coming weeks”. “We reiterate our intention and the seriousness of our work and, out of respect for the Brotherhood and because we understand that it would not make sense to continue with the project without its ‘blessing’, the board of Unidos de Padre Miguel chose to cancel the plot Ave Maria Olorum – The Court of the Good Death”.

A school representative came to Cachoeira today to apologize to the Brotherhood for the confusion created by “the lack of care in bringing the news about the plot and eagerness to unravel what would be done”.

Read the full text:

Brotherhood refused homage

The Irmandade da Boa Morte affirmed last week its refusal to be part of the samba school Unidos de Padre Miguel, in Rio de Janeiro, in the next Carnival. The brotherhood, which is headquartered in Cachoeira, in the Bahian Recôncavo, says it was not consulted on the subject.

The Irmandade da Boa Morte released an open letter in which it says that the video released by the samba school dealing with the matter drew attention due to the “lack of concern, responsibility and even respect” with the brotherhood.

“We don’t know how our story will be told if nothing has been asked of us, and without proper protection of our traditions there is no possibility of consent,” the text reads.

In an interview with the CORREIO, Sister Zelita, one of the oldest members of the Brotherhood of Nossa Senhora da Boa Morte, reaffirmed her intention not to accept the tribute. “It is not the case to be or to be consulted, our Brotherhood is Religious and religion has nothing to do with the profane. We follow traditions of more than 200 years, led by our Ancestors”

The theme was authored by the carnival artists Edson Pereira and Wagner Gonçalves, and the idea was to tell the story of the secular party that has been taking place in Cachoeira for over 200 years.