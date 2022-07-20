Unimed Criciúma offers special conditions for those who wish to purchase a health plan

Arraial de Offers Unimed takes place this Wednesday, with options for individuals and companies

The July climate is the theme of the action that Unimed Criciúma will carry out throughout this Wednesday, the 20th. With the Arraial de Offers Unimed, the institution will offer discounts and differentiated advantages for those who wish to purchase a health plan. The initiative is valid for individuals and legal entities in the regions of Criciúma and Araranguá.

It is a full day with special conditions on the table. In the case of plans for individuals, discounts reach 80% in the first installment and 40% in the second. In the options for companies, discounts are 60% and 30% on the first and second monthly payments, respectively.

The differentials are for local plans, that is, with access to all the Unimed Criciúma Network’s own services. Currently, the cooperative has two hospitals, a maternity hospital, a neonatal ICU, an Oncology and Hematology Center, a network of laboratories, a Diagnostic Imaging Center, Telemedicine, in addition to more than 400 doctors specializing in various areas. A third hospital is being built in Araranguá, with completion scheduled for 2023.

“Our goal is to make healthcare more accessible to people. The more users have access to the health plan, the more affordable it becomes. And when we talk about Unimed health plan, it is the largest system of health cooperatives in the world, with quality, safety, credibility and efficiency”, highlights the president of Unimed Criciúma, Leandro Avany Nunes. Anyone interested can contact us by number (48) 3431-5909 (it’s also WhatsApp) or on social media: @unimedcriciuma.