URGENT! Almost closed with Nacional, Luís Suárez is offered to European giant

Another soap opera that drags on in the world of football is the fate of Luis Suarez. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been available on the market since he left Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract.

The name of the striker was speculated in several teams, including in Brazil. The latest news was that Suárez could return to Uruguay and play for Nacional, the club that revealed him to football.

However, this Wednesday, the 20th, the name of Luís Suárez appeared speculated on Borussia Dortmund, from Germany. Whoever released the information first was the Sky Sports. Borussia are looking for a striker, as Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a tumor in his testicles and will be out for a period of the season.

Without the possibility of against Haller, Borussia want a high-level striker. Therefore, according to Sky Sportsthe interest in hiring Luís Suárez.

indefinite future

Every day, Suárez’s name is speculated on a team in Europe or South America. The tendency is that in the next few weeks, the Uruguayan will put the hammer down on the destiny he will take, as he wants to be at a high level aiming at the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, which should be the last of his career.