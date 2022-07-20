Vale (VALE3) produces 74.1 million tons of ore in 2Q22, down 1.2% yoy

The mining company Vale (VALE3) reported this Tuesday (19) that it ended the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a production of iron ore fines of 74.1 million metric tons, which represents a decrease of 1, 2% year-on-year, but an increase of 17% compared to Q1 2022.

According to the company, the advance in production on a quarterly basis was mainly driven by the solid performance of the Southeast and South Systems in the dry season. Production in the Northern System increased by 4% between the first and second quarters, benefiting from the usual weather seasonality, which was partially offset by occasional activities to homogenize inventories in Ponta da Madeira to adjust humidity levels.

The production of pellets totaled 8.7 million tons in 2Q22, a level 25.2% higher than in the first quarter of this year and 8.3% above the same period last year.

Sales volume of iron ore fines and pellets totaled 64.3 million tons in the second quarter of this year, 22.9% higher than in the second quarter of 2021, but 2.3% lower than in the first quarter of 2022 .

Finished nickel production, in turn, was 34,800 tonnes, down 24% from the second quarter of 2021 and 16.1% year-on-year.

Vale also reduced its guidance for 2022. Production should be between 310 million and 320 million tons of ore. The previous projection was between 320 to 335 million.

Vale’s sales in the 2nd quarter

Pellet sales were 8.8 million tonnes from April to June 2022, an increase of 15.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 15.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Nickel sales volume was 39 thousand tons in 2Q22, 17.1% lower than 2Q21 and 0.8% higher than 1Q22.

Copper sales totaled 51.5 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 30.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Related