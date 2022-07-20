In the “sweaty” draw of Vasco in 1 to 1 with Ituano today (19), in São Januário (RJ), the Vasco fans directed most of their boos to coach Maurício Souza, who replaced Zé Ricardo and added three victories, two draws and one defeat so far.

At half-time and at the end of the game, the fans cursed the coach with the shouts of: “Maurício, go f… Our Vasco doesn’t need you”.

After the game, in a press conference, the coach came out in defense of the group and asked that, if the boos happen, that they be directed only to him:

“What I can say is that they keep supporting, filling São Januário, giving credit. It’s a hardworking group, it’s united, that knows its responsibility. As for the screams, let the screams come to me. me and release the players. Let them understand that they are trying their best. Everyone’s aim is to go up”.

Left-back Edimar and forwards Gabriel Pec and Erick also received some boos while on the field. They were replaced in the second half by young Riquelme, Marlon Gomes and Eguinaldo.

The game in São Januário was marked, first, by the presentation of forward Alex Teixeira to the crowd, before the match, and also by the presence of executives from 777 Partners, a company that is in the process of taking over Vasco’s SAF.

With the result, Vasco remained in the vice-leadership of Serie B, now with 35 points. Some of its direct competitors for access also tied, such as Bahia, Grêmio and Sport.

Next Saturday Cruzmaltino faces Vila Nova in Goiânia (GO).