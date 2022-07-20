Vasco ends the football committee and starts integration with 777 | vasco

Vasco informed in the early afternoon of this Wednesday that the Football Committee of the club is dissolved. According to an official note posted on the club’s website, the dissolution is due to the proximity of the agreement with 777 Partners. Now, the club and the company are starting a transition phase and, according to the official note, the football department is preparing for the integration with those responsible for 777.

Members of the Football Committee remain at the club. Of these, Jorge Salgado (club president) and Marcel Kaskus (vice president of Olympic and Paralympic sports) remain in their positions, as does football manager Carlos Brazil. Claudio Cardoso and Flávio Lopes continue as members of the Deliberative Council.

The transition from the club to the SAF has been taking place for a few weeks at Vasco. Members of 777 Partners arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday for a new round of negotiations, expanding integration and formatting the new structure of football.

1 of 3 Carlos Brazil, Jorge Salgado, Carlos Roberto Osório, Don Dransfield, Juan Arciniegas and Luiz Mello at the meeting between Vasco and 777 — Photo: Disclosure Carlos Brazil, Jorge Salgado, Carlos Roberto Osório, Don Dransfield, Juan Arciniegas and Luiz Mello at the meeting between Vasco and 777 — Photo: Disclosure

Four executives from the top management of 777 Partners arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday morning for a two-day stay with the aim of aligning with Vasco some points of the future Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), increasingly closer to be constituted. They stay in Rio until next Thursday.

This time Juan Arciniegas, director of entertainment at 777 (a portfolio that includes football), Nicolas Maya, head of operations, Johannes Spors, general director of Genoa (Italian club that belongs to 777) and Don Dransfield, former head of Group strategy City recently hired to lead American group football worldwide. 777 representatives were present in the 1-1 draw with Ituano in São Januário.

This is Don’s first visit to Vasco, as he was only hired at the end of May. Arciniegas, Nicolas and Johannes have been to Rio recently to visit Vasco’s facilities and meet with the management board.

The purpose of the trip, this time, is to hold a new round of meetings and adjust the final details of the transaction, especially with regard to the organizational chart of the company that will be created – of which 70% will belong to 777 Partners and 30% to Vasco.

In a presentation to Vasco’s Deliberative Council two weeks ago, it was informed that the Board of Directors of SAF will have seven seats, two of which will be occupied by names indicated by the club and five by 777. 777.

Check out the official note released by Vasco

“With the proximity of the agreement between Vasco da Gama and 777 Partners for the creation of Vasco SAF, in a meeting held this Tuesday morning, it was decided to dissolve the Football Committee that was formed by president Jorge Salgado, director Carlos Brazil and by the board members Marcel Kaskus, Claudio Cardoso and Flávio Lopes. The President thanked the members of the football committee for the work developed so far. The football department is already preparing to start the integration with those responsible for the 777 Football Group.”

