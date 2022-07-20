Vasco’s Special Commission will deliver its opinion on the 777 proposal by Thursday | vasco

+ CEO of 777 is delighted: “Atmosphere I’ve never seen”

This step will be completed within the stipulated time, but the continuity of the process was threatened by an injunction of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeirowhich ordered the suspension of the internal rite of approval of the SAF and forced the club to open contracts with 777 Partners. The action is a request from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, Alerj.

Vasco appealed last Monday, and the request for an interlocutory appeal was distributed to the judge Lúcia Regina Esteves. Within the club, there is confidence that the injunction should be overturned this Wednesday. With the favorable court decision and the opinion in hand, the chairman of the Deliberative Council will be free to call a meeting for up to five days.

The club understands that the injunction in force in Justice, which suspends the SAF rite, concerns only the summons of the powers, therefore, there is no impediment to the presentation of an opinion.

The final version of the Special Committee’s opinion will be approximately 50 pages long. The document was written by a group of 15 members of the Deliberative Council chaired by the 2nd vice general of Vasco, Roberto Duque Estrada. They were divided into three teams, which were responsible for analyzing different contracts concluded between the club and 777.

– One group stayed with the investment agreement, which is the main contract, another with the shareholders agreement and SAF statute, and the third with the brand contracts, CTs and São Januário – Roberto Duque Estrada explained recently at a press conference.

Looking forward to the progress of the process, representatives of 777 Partners arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday for another round of meetings with Vasco. This time, the parties did not deal with details of the contracts, which were already ready, but with structural issues.

The first meeting focused on football, with the participation of president Jorge Salgado, 1st vice general Carlos Roberto Osório and manager Carlos Brazil. On the American side, 777 Football Group CEO Don Dransfield, entertainment director Juan Arciniegas, chief operating officer Nicolas Maya and sports director Johannes Spors participated.

At this meeting, the parties have not yet dealt with signings, but with the football department’s planning once the company takes over the club. The same subject will be addressed this Wednesday, in another meeting.

Vasco and 777 had been talking about the possibility of the group investing in this transfer window if the SAF approval rite is delayed even further. Until Thursday, when company representatives end their visit to Rio de Janeiro, the parties will discuss the possibility. The expectation is that foreigners will leave Brazil with the injunction overturned and with the certainty that the process will be accelerated in the coming weeks.

