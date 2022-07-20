Vibra (VBBR3) informs that Wilson Ferreira Júnior will leave the position of CEO of the company

Wilson Pinto Ferreira Júnior, Vibra’s current Chief Executive Officer (VBBR3), informed the Board of Directors of his intention to leave the company to seek new challenges in his professional career.

In view of this, the company clarifies that it will start the procedures related to the succession of the Chief Executive Officer and “reinforces its commitment to conducting this process in an organized, swift and harmonious manner, following the best practices of processes of this nature”.

Wilson Ferreira Júnior will continue in his position until the date of his departure, which will be duly disclosed to the market.

The executive took office at the beginning of last year after leaving the command of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6).

With nearly 30 years of experience in the energy sector, Ferreira Jr. he was president of CPFL (CPFE3) between 2002 and 2016, the year in which he was invited by the then president Michel Temer (MDB) to preside over Eletrobras.

Over the weekend, the column by Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, had reported that Wilson Ferreira Junior would be getting closer and closer to returning to command Eletrobras and that talks would be ongoing.

At the beginning of the week, after the news, Bradesco BBI highlighted that part of the market believed that it would only be a matter of time before this happened. In addition, he considered it important for Vibra to replace Ferreira with another strong name linked to the energy market, as the company is in the process of transitioning from fossil fuels to electrification, reinforced with the acquisition of COMERC.

Although negative, in Credit Suisse’s assessment, the CEO’s departure should not translate into significant changes to Vibra’s current business plan.

Morgan Stanley’s research team believes that the impact of Ferreira Jr. is already in price and does not expect a major negative reaction.

Finally, the American bank assesses that the low performance of the company’s shares can provide an interesting entry point, considering the improvement in the fuel distribution business fundamentals and the 2Q22 results that can bring positive surprises.

