Victor Pecoraro clarifies the end of the marriage and admits betrayal: ‘I rushed’ | celebrities

Published 07/19/2022 15:32

Rio – Victor Pecoraro held a live this Tuesday (19) to explain the reason for the end of his 13-year marriage with Renata Muller. The controversy began after Sylvia Goulart, a businesswoman in the arts and a friend of the blogger, said that the former participant of “A Fazenda 13” had cheated on his wife with Rayanne Morais, Latino’s ex-wife.

“I spoke with Renata, who is my friend. She confirmed the separation. He has not even separated from her on paper and is already living with the other, with the saint of the hollow stick”, said Sylvia.

In the video published and deleted some time later, the actor opened up about the separation. “Since the beginning of our marriage, we have always had a great indifference, we always fought, we disrespected each other. There were so many hurts and so many fights, that both were hurt. But nobody knew. We fought a lot, always We fought for the family, but we had a really ugly argument and we decided to end it,” he began.

Victor Pecoraro admitted his involvement with Rayanne Morais and said he asked his ex-wife for forgiveness for the situation. “I lost Renata’s forgiveness for the hasty attitude of getting involved with a person, but not separating. But I was very hurt and I didn’t want to wait. And it’s not about being Rayanne, it could have been anyone else. It’s about me opening my heart to get involved with someone else,” he said.