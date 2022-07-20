Video: Police officer saves baby from choking on bus station in Minas Gerais

Military police officer Neyson Gomes, who works in the city of Coroaci, in the Rio Doce region, saved a 1-year-old and 10-month-old baby while waiting for the bus at the Governador Valadares bus station, in the same region. According to the Military Police, the sergeant noticed the desperate mother asking for help. The boy was collapsing on the woman’s lap. The incident took place last Monday (18). See the video below.

The policeman ran to the mother, picked up the boy and started the procedures for him to breathe again. Known as the Heimlich Maneuver, the technique used by the sergeant is used in cases of asphyxiation emergencies, caused by a piece of food or any type of foreign body that obstructs the airways, preventing the person from breathing.

After first aid, Neyson took the child and the mother to a taxi stand and asked the driver to take her and the boy to the city’s children’s emergency room. Meanwhile, the soldier returned to the terminal and took care of the woman’s other three children, until the mother and child returned. This Tuesday (19), the family embarked for their destination.