VW agrees with Porto de Suape (PE) and opens distribution center in the region – 07/19/2022

Volkswagen is back and announced the resumption of the partnership with Porto de Suape, in Pernambuco, which has already received the first batch, about 60 units of Taos, coming from Argentina. The SUV will arrive at the customer’s garage faster with this logistics agreement for the region.

The strategy is to explore the location of the port complex, which is within a radius of 800 kilometers from the main consumer centers in the Northeast, highlighted Ciro Possobom, COO of Volkswagen do Brasil, also highlighting the reductions in logistics costs and CO2 emissions, as well as faster service to the dealership network.

On the government side, the secretary of economic development, Geraldo Júlio, reinforces the consolidated port program as a vehicle hub. “For this specific case, it is advantageous for companies that have headquarters in Brazil and abroad. They can use this distribution logistics for all regions and outside the country with a much shorter time”, concluded the government executive.

In 2021, Suape had a 20% increase in car imports and exports when compared to the previous year. In numbers, there were 47,841 units last year against 39,922 in 2020.

Volkswagen’s operation in Pernambuco intends to move around 2,000 German vehicles each year. Approximately 30 people will be involved, including stevedores, lashers, drivers, coordinators and ship and ground agents.

When they disembark, the models are first inspected and then transferred to an automaker’s distribution center located 15 km from Porto.

The port is located on the southern coast of the state, between two municipalities, Cabo de Santo Agostinho and Ipojuca. Just 40 kilometers away from Recife, Suape is connected to more than 160 ports and presents itself as the most strategic public port in the Northeast, considering that it accounts for 90% of the region’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

