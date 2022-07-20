Attacking midfielder scored a goal and assisted two others in Barcelona’s rout of Inter Miami

One of the main strengths of barcelona for the 2022/23 season, Raphinha had a gala premiere.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Last Tuesday (19), the Brazilian left his goal and also gave two other assists in the Catalans’ 6-0 outing against Inter Miami, in an international friendly.

Barça’s next appointment will be nothing less than the derby against Real Madrid. The confrontation will take place in the city of Dallas, in the United States, this Sunday.

Asked by reporters about the expectation for his first classic, Raphinha did not stay on the fence and took the opportunity to ‘spice up’ the friendly duel a little.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“We are better than Real Madrid. Of course, I really want to face them”, said the Brazilian, who took the opportunity to praise his teammates. “Playing with the names they have at Barcelona makes everything easier. I still have to adapt to the way they play, but everyone is helping each other, I hope to help them too.”

Raphinha was one of the main targets of big clubs in Europe in the transfer market. Even with the possibility of wearing other shirts on the Old Continent, the Brazilian chose to accept the challenge in Catalonia and believes he made the best decision.

“Barcelona has a great team, with very talented athletes. I believe the future is theirs. The club is in good hands and should fight for the conquest of great championships”, he concluded.

In the rout against the North Americans, Barcelona took to the field with the following lineup: Ter Stegen; Dest, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Balde; Nico Gonzalez, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Aubameyang.