WEG (WEGE3) profits R$912.9 million in the 2nd quarter, down 19.5% year-on-year

WEG (WEGE3) recorded net income of R$ 912.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 19.5% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

“Net income was positively impacted in 2Q21 by the recognition of tax credits referring to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis. Disregarding these non-recurring effects [no 2T21]the net profit [do 2T22] would have presented growth of 6.6% when compared to the same period of the previous year, with a net margin 2.2 percentage points lower”, explains the company.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 9.8% in 2Q22, totaling R$1.256 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 17.5% between April and June, down 6.7 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$7.185 billion in 2Q22, up 25% compared to the same period in 2021, with 41.1% in the domestic market and 11.9% in the foreign market.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 26.9% in the second quarter of this year, down 5.3 pp compared to the second quarter of 2021

Gross margin was 27.4% in 2Q22, down 3 pp from the margin in 2Q21.

According to WEG, increases in the costs of the main raw materials that make up its cost structure, notably steel and copper, together with the change in the product mix and the increase in energy and freight costs, were the main factors that contributed to the reduction of operating margins compared to 2Q21.

General and administrative expenses amounted to R$721.1 million in 2Q22, a 13.2% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Investments totaled R$ 226.1 million in 2Q22 and were directed towards modernization and expansion of production capacity, machinery and equipment and software use licenses.

On June 30, 2022, WEG’s net cash was R$265.3 million, a decrease of 90.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

