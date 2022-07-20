WEG (WEGE3) will pay R$553.6 million in dividends to shareholders; see conditions – Money Times

The board of directors of WEG (WEGE3) approved this Tuesday (19) the payment of R$ 553.6 million in interim dividendsaccording to the document released by the company.

The total amount corresponds to R$ 0.131948000 per share and will be distributed to holders of book-entry shares with a position on July 22, 2022. As of July 25, the shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

Payment will take place on August 17, 2022, along with the interest on equity (JCP) declared in March and June of this year.

WEG announces on the morning of this Wednesday (20) the results for the second quarter.

The company is expected to have revenue of R$7.8 billion, according to data gathered by Bloomberg.

To the XP InvestimentosWEG will show good numbers due to a scenario of strong demand for short-cycle products, such as sales of photovoltaic solar kits in Brazil.

In the broker’s assessment, revenue should reach R$ 7 billion, up 23% on an annual basis, in addition to an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 1.25 billion.

The profit projected by analysts is R$ 960 million.

