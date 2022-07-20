Weintraub on Bolsonaro’s speech: ‘Rehearsal of the speech of defeat’ – Politica

Former Minister of Education and pre-candidate for the government of So Paulo Abraham Weintraub (PMB) declared that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rehearsed a “defeat speech” for the meeting he had with the ambassadors, which took place this Monday. (7/18).

For the former minister, Bolsonaro prepared a speech because he knows he will lose the 2022 elections. “In this speech he was withered, almost asking for a favor. . That sounded like a defeat speech to me”, commented Weintraub about his impressions.

“If he makes that same speech the day after he loses at the polls, it’s up to him. ‘I will respect the results of the polls but I was robbed'”, commented the former minister, adding that, before, Bolsonaro was a “simple and humble” man. and that at a certain point he “grew up”.

Weintraub also said that Bolsonaro is “cornered” and afraid of the family being arrested, which is why he would have this “defeat speech”, without confrontation. The former minister’s statements were made in a live broadcast on social networks entitled “The day of International Bravado”.