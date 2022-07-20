What changes in government benefits with the 2023 minimum wage?

With the change in the salary floor, people who receive social benefits will receive readjustments in next year’s values

Last Tuesday (12), Congress approved the change in the value of the minimum wage. Therefore, the forecast is that it will increase from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,294. With the change in the salary floor, people who receive social benefits will receive readjustments in next year’s values.

The Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) established an increase of 6.77% over the current value. The change will lead to changes in benefits such as unemployment insurance, salary allowanceit’s the Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC).

Social benefits that will be adjusted due to the new minimum wage in 2023

The R$ 82 increase in the minimum wage will also be reflected in social benefits.

PIS/PASEP salary bonus

Workers who meet the requirements and earn up to R$2,588 will benefit from the allowance. With the new salary floor, the amount that will be offered to those contemplated can vary between R$ 107 and ER$ 1294, depending on the months worked.

BPC

The Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will also undergo changes. The per capita income of beneficiaries in 2023 will be R$323 and R$647.

Unemployment insurance

The unemployment insurance floor will be R$ 1,294, but everything will depend on the average salary of the last three months before dismissal, and its value cannot be less than the minimum wage. The benefit ceiling must be announced by the Government coming soon.

Enrolled in the Single Registry

In 2023, low-income families registered in the Cadastro Único will have to have a per capita income of R$647, or have a family income of R$3,882, in order to receive the aid offered by the government.

It is worth mentioning that the changes presented here are being considered as a basis for the amount of R$ 1,294 approved, until then, by Congress last Tuesday (12). Although approved, changes may still occur in the value of the minimum wage next year.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com