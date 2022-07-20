What does Fachin’s tough message for Bolsonaro mean?

the minister Edson Fachinpresident of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), raised his tone when responding to the latest attack of Jair Bolsonaro to Brazilian democracy, using fallacies about the electronic voting machines.

The attack is not even new because it repeats previous extremist moves by the President of the Republic against the country’s secure electoral system.

But – for the magistrate – it is more serious when this is brought to the international community, since Bolsonaro lied about the country to foreign ambassadors.

For this reason, Edson Fachin said: “it is time to say enough is enough to the disinformation and authoritarian populism that puts the 1988 Constitution in check”. This is what the column with interlocutors of the magistrate found.

By the way, speaking of “Enough”… just remember how the minister referred – in his inaugural speech at the TSE – to other countries and what they might think about Brazilian democracy.

“I announce, on this opportunity, a synthesis of what the management will excel at: transparency and the defense of the integrity of the electoral process; for the primacy of dialogue in inter-institutional relations, including before the international electoral community”, said Fachin.

Continues after advertising

Then, he added, minutes before he officially took office: “We will immediately join the effort of the international electoral community for the defense of democracy”.

There, the “x” of the question.

Fachin believes that Brazil is one of the world’s great democracies and that it is important for other countries to be aware of what is happening on the green and yellow earth.

So much so that the magistrate wanted to increase (and increased!) the number of international observers who will participate in the 2022 elections.

But the gravity of the moment leaves no doubt that the electoral justice is (almost) alone in this trench in defense of democracy. Where’s the prosecutor? Where’s Congress? Where are the Armed Forces?

One has been silent, another sends mixed signals and the third, well – this one was captured by the project to create doubts about the electoral process.