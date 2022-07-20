Yesterday, the Ministry of Justice suspended 180 telemarketing companies for abusive practices. According to the folder, in one of the cases investigated, an elderly person would have received more than 3,000 calls on the five numbers he had.

Similar situations have ended up in the courts in recent years. Last year, the Justice of São Paulo condemned a call center that called more than 80 times to a man to collect a debt that was not even his.

Previously, operator Claro was ordered to pay R$40,000 to a former customer who received 20 calls a day.

What is abusive telemarketing?

It is prohibited to make this type of call to people who have not voluntarily provided their numbers, or who are not in a legal database. According to the Ministry of Justice, in the case of suspended companies, there are indications of illegal trade in personal data.

This definition does not include calls authorized by consumers, collections, donation requests and the so-called passive telemarketing, when the customer himself calls a call center.

According to lawyer Enki Della Santa Pimenta, abusive telemarketing is when calls occur with a frequency that creates embarrassment or annoyance to a person’s routine.

“The client could be doing another activity, such as studying or working. This is liable to compensation,” he explained in an interview with Tilt in April this year. Even if the consumer is in default and is charged, he cannot be placed in a vexatious situation”.

‘One of the biggest disruptions’

Justice Minister Anderson Torres called abusive telemarketing “one of the biggest disruptions of everyday life”.

“The Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the National Consumer Secretariat and the 27 Procons, will carry out a major operation against one of the biggest disturbances in Brazilian daily life: abusive telemarketing. social networks.

Since June of this year, telemarketing numbers must start with the code 0303 (see how to block the prefix). It is possible to report irregularities to the Procon of your state, in the National Consumer Protection Information System (Sindec) and in the consumer portal.gov.br.

In a note, the ABT (Brazilian Association of Teleservices), which represents the category, said that it was surprised by the decision of the Ministry of Justice, and that the measure puts the employment of hundreds of thousands of people at risk.

“According to the Association’s forecasts, 500,000 workers could be laid off in the short term”, they said. “ABT will seek a new dialogue with the Ministry of Justice to promote the proper handling of this public policy, without prejudice to workers and consumers”.