what is more advantageous after falling prices?

The federal government reduced ICMS and zeroed federal taxes (PIS/Confins) on fuel just over two weeks ago. The measure is already starting to have an impact on the pumps, with Gasoline, ethanol and Vehicle Natural Gas (CNG) becoming cheaper for the final consumer.

Many drivers have restarted the calculations to find out if gasoline is still more advantageous than ethanol, or if CNG has gained the lead in the ranking of best value for money.

To make this comparison, it is necessary to consider the average price of each of these fuels. In the survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) carried out between July 10 and 16, the values ​​in the state of Rio de Janeiro were:

CNG: R$ 5.03 per cubic meter;

Gasoline: R$ 6.06 per liter;

Ethanol: R$ 5 a liter.

For the driver who has the gas kit installed, the CNG is more advantageous, since the cubic meter yields more than 12km. Gasoline yield is around 10km, against 7km in the case of ethanol. Between the last two, those who use gasoline save 30.7% compared to those who use ethanol in the state of Rio.

Conversion to CNG

According to professor Marcio D’Agosto, from Coppe/UFRJ, the conversion of the vehicle to CNG can pay off, depending on its time of use.

“As the CNG car does, on average, 12km/m³, it is not the performance that determines whether it is worth it, but whether you can, with the monthly savings after changing the fuel, have the return on the investment made in converting the car in up to six months”, he explains.

The Vehicle Repair and Accessories Industry Union (Sindirepa) estimates that the installation of the CNG kit currently costs, on average, R$ 3,900 in Rio. The payback time varies between four and 42 months, according to the driver’s profile.