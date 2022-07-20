What is the heritage of the “Woman of the Abandoned House”

Photo: Reproduction / Legal process

Since its launch in June, the podcast “The Woman of the Abandoned House”, produced by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, won the social networks. With each new episode, more listeners were interested in the story of the couple Margarida and René Bonetti – a plot that involves crime, fortune and legal disputes.

Located on Rua Piauinear Vilaboim square, in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in the city of São Paulo, the “abandoned house” has become a tourist spot for the curious, with the right to viral dance on TikTok and visitors on duty to see and see. Margarida Bonetti closely.

The story investigated by journalist Chico Felitti gained gigantic proportions and the curiosity of the listeners for other information about its protagonist, such as how much her patrimony would be worth.

Granddaughter of Barão de Bocaina, Margarida, along with her two sisters, is heir to a heritage that includes real estate, jewelry, land and money – all fought by a legal dispute that started in 1998, after the death of her father, the doctor Dr. Geraldo Vicente de Azevedo.

Heritage of Margarida Benetti

The inventory process in progress in Justice indicates eight properties left by Azevedo to his three daughters and his wife, Maria de Lourdes Danso Vicente de Azevedo, who died in 2011. In the city of São Paulo alone, there are four properties that are currently worth around of R$ 8 million, according to real estate expert John S. Castelhano, from Cia. Paulista of Expertise and Assessments.

Two properties are located in Higienópolis: the “abandoned house”, on Rua Piauí, and another residential property, on Rua Tinhorão; the other two are commercial complexes located on Rua Araújo, in República.

The property on Rua Tinhorão is currently available for lease. Castelhano estimates that the house is worth around R$ 1.2 million, considering the built area and the value of the land in the region.

The commercial complexes in República were offices where Margarida’s father treated his patients in the 1990s. Built in 1942 by the architect Oswaldo Bratke, the building was the first in the city to be built especially to house medical offices.

The Azevedo family owns two properties of 140 m² each on site, with three rooms for consultations, plus the reception. Castelhano estimates that each set is worth around R$ 750,000. Currently, one of the sets is rented, while the other is empty.

How much is the “abandoned house” worth?

Photo: Reproduction/ Google Street.

The infamous “abandoned house” was built in mid-1954, according to data from the São Paulo City Hall. It has 20 rooms, 300 m² of built area and 378 m² of total area.

The company’s expert. Paulista de Perícia e Avaliação explains that, due to the current situation of degradation, the construction has lost its value, and the property is valued because the land is located in a prime area of ​​the city.

“If I were to tear down the house today, based on the zoning of the land, it would be possible to obtain about R$ 5 million. Now, if the house was good, with good housing conditions and without considering the levels of improvement of a good property, it would be worth at least R$ 6.5 million”, says Castelhano.

In October of last year, the heiresses received a proposal to purchase the properties on Rua Piauí and Rua Tinhorão for R$ 6 million. One of Margarida’s two sisters accepted the offer in the probate proceedings. The other two heiresses have yet to come forward.

Castelhano explains that the commercial and residential possibilities for the “abandoned house” are limited: municipal regulations do not allow a building to be built on the site, which alienates the interest of developers.

Only 80% of the land, or approximately 320 m², could be used for the construction of a property. However, in the case of a building, this area would need to be at least twice as large. In addition, there are listed properties in the region, which prevents new constructions so as not to harm the structure of historic properties.

other properties

Margarida Bonetti also has a stake in properties in the interior of São Paulo and Minas Gerais: a plot of land in Jarinu (SP), a plot in Ubatuba (SP), 15 plots in Ilha Comprida (SP) and a farm in Minas Gerais.

The farm alone has approximately 448 bushels, a size equivalent to 980 FIFA standard football fields.

