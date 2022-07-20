where to watch, lineups, schedule and referee

Corinthians and Coritiba will face each other from 21:30 (Brasília time) today (20), in a game for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel at Neo Químca Arena helps the home team to get closer to the lead, but Coxa tries to distance itself from the relegation zone.

Corinthians opens the round in third place, with 29 points, and four behind leader Palmeiras, who will only enter the field tomorrow (21), against América-MG. Coritiba has 19 points, has the worst campaign as a visitor in this championship and occupies the 16th position, the first outside the sticking zone.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast by Globo (on open TV) and by Premiere (pay-per-view). In addition, the UOL Score Tracks the bids in real time.

Stadium and time

The match will be held at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP), starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

embezzlement

After several absences, Corinthians may have the return of Cássio, Fagner, Maycon and Willian, who come from injuries of different types and severity. The four have chances to play, but the club only confirms their availability an hour before the ball rolls. Renato Augusto (muscle injury) and Júnior Mores (ankle sprain) should be left out. Coach Vítor Pereira is once again suspended, and Balbuena cannot debut because he is not registered.

Coritiba cannot count on the right side Matheus Alexandre (accumulation of yellow cards), who even belongs to Corinthians and is on loan. The other side Warley and the winger Fabricio Daniel are injured. On the other hand, defender Henrique (ex-Corinthians) should return.

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Maycon (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Filipe Almeida (assistant)

Coritiba: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Luciano Castán, Henrique and Egídio; William Farias, Val and Galarza; Iago Paixão, Alef Manga (Adrián Martínez) and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

Latest results

Corinthians comes from a 3-1 defeat to Ceará and tries to concentrate forces at home to recover: Alvinegro is the best home team and has not lost once at home in this championship. Coritiba lost 2-0 to Flamengo’s reserves, reached the eighth consecutive setback in ten games and, in Itaquera, tried to win away from home for the first time in the Brasileirão.