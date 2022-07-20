Which oil company will stand out in 2Q22? – Money Times

THE Activate Investments has constructive expectations for the results of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and PetroRio (PRIOR3) in the second quarter of 2022.

Ilan Arbetman and Tadeu Lourenço, analysts at the brokerage, explain that the continuity of demand and the record of strong average prices per barrel of Petroleum over the months of April to June bring positive perspectives for companies, despite volatile conditions.

Ativa continues with the recommendation of purchase for both Petrobras and PetroRio, with a target price of R$ 41.00 for both.

According to analysts, Petrobras should present a more asymmetrical trajectory due to its greater political bias, while PetroRio is indicated for those who want exposure to a case pure oil exploration and production.

The scheduled date for the release of Petrobras’ balance sheet is July 28. PetroRio’s results will be announced on August 1st.

Petrobras: Changes in governance should not get in the way

In Ativa’s analysis, despite the maintenance of lagged oil prices vis-à-vis the Gulf between April and June, the high levels of utilization of the refining park should be sufficient to guarantee margins close to 15%, “which denotes a positive stability against the past quarters”.

At the Upstream — onshore oil exploration and production (onshore) and at sea (offshore) —, analysts believe the company will have a EBITDA margin close to 70%, making the results of this segment its main source of profitability.

In Gas & Energy, despite the lower thermoelectric dispatch, the reduction in the supply of gas from Bolivia to the country should raise the need to purchase from third parties to the same numbers recorded in the first quarter of this year, “which should result in a decrease in the result, just like last quarter”.

Even so, say the analysts, the robustness of the Exploration & Production results should compensate for the challenges faced this quarter and give the company’s shareholder, once again, a good distribution of dividends.

Finally, Arbetman and Lourenço emphasize that the pressure of the new change of command of the state-owned company and doubts about the maintenance of price parity in relation to the price of imports of a barrel of oil in the international market are elements whose developments will only have concrete effects in the coming quarters. .

Petrobras Expected Results for 2Q22 Expected annual variation Net Revenue 155,162.6 40.2% Gross profit 77,497.0 35.9% EBITDA 85,255.1 42.0% Ebitda Margin 54.9% 0.03 pp Net profit 33,776.3 -21.5%

PetroRio: Strong results in sight

The release of PetroRio’s June operational data reported a decline in daily production of 5.73% compared to May and 5.36% in the quarter. “Such results were supported by operational issues in their fields”, explain analysts to Ativa.

Even with stagnant production, the broker believes that, in the second quarter, high prices per barrel should provide the company with robust results, as between January and March.

In addition, analysts say that the company’s shares have not yet incorporated part of the addition of 15,000 barrels/day from the production of well 7-FR-54H-RJS (ODP4) in the Frade field and the

announcement of the acquisition of the Albacora Leste field.

In relation to Albacora Oeste, changes in Petrobras’ governance have stalled the process, but analysts see the company determined to successfully end the negotiations.

“In short, we see PetroRio trading around 2.0x EV/Ebitda and we continue to believe that such valuation offers one of the biggest distortions that can be captured by investors”, they say.

PetroRio Expected Results for 2Q22 Expected annual variation Net Revenue 1,630.5 59.4% Gross profit 962.0 73.6% EBITDA 1,190.2 81.0% Ebitda Margin 73.0% 3.7 pp Net profit 604.7 43.7%

What to expect from the oil and gas sector?

The scenario for the oil and gas sector remains uncertain, according to Ativa analysts.

According to them, the volatility in oil prices currently reflects aspects related to the new health obstacles to contain the pandemic advance in China, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the greater fear about the occurrence of recession after the widespread increase in inflation in the United States.

Despite the greater asymmetry at the moment, Ativa still maintains an optimistic view of international oil prices over the next few months.

This expectation is based on reports from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)which estimates that average global demand will grow by 2.7 million barrels per day (mbpd), reaching 105.4 mbpd by the end of 2023.

The reports of United States Energy Information Agency (EIA)which project global demand to increase by 2 mbdp, reaching 101.7 mbdp in 2023, and that of International Energy Agency (IEA)which assumes an average global consumption of 101.3 mbpd in 2023, reinforce the point of view.

Analysts still remember that the last time the world saw production above 100 mbpd was in March 2020.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.