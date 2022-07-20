Whindersson Nunes receives eviction order in São Paulo

Whindersson Nunes, 27, received an eviction order from two commercial rooms he had rented in São Paulo due to late payment of rents.

The information was published by Fábia Oliveira, from Em Offand confirmed by splash.

According to the publication, the influencer failed to present proof of payment of the rent and the realization of improvements in the properties.

In the decision, which splash had access, the lease was terminated and the eviction was decreed. The comedian now has fifteen days to vacate the properties, located in a condominium in the Pinheiros neighborhood.

He must also pay the rent to the owner of the rooms, an amount that must be added to the fines and charges requested by the plaintiff in the initial petition. Whindersson will also have to bear the costs of the lawsuit.

According to Fábia Oliveira, the youtuber rented the properties in March 2021, and, since May of last year, he had been paying the rents late, requiring an extrajudicial notification to receive. The lessee asked for the payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 14,208.33, proportional to the 31 months not fulfilled in the contract, since Whindersson’s departure was anticipated.

Also according to the publication, the artist should receive a discount of R$ 500 in the first twelve months if he fulfilled the agreement to install three air conditioners in the rooms in the first month after signing the contract.

But as this did not happen, this discount is also being demanded.

splash contacted Whindersson’s press office and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.