The draw held earlier this afternoon (19), at the headquarters of the CBF, defined the quarter-final clashes of the Copa do Brasil 2022. Unlike the round of 16, at this stage we will not have regional classics. The duels are: Atlético-GO x Corinthians, Fortaleza x Fluminense, São Paulo x América-MG and Flamengo x Athletico.

The first leg will be played on the 27th and 28th of July, and the return on the 17th and 18th of August. Corinthians, Fluminense, América-MG and Athletico decide the clashes at home.

What’s up, who did well and who did poorly in the draw on Wednesdays? We asked this question to the columnists of the UOL Esportewho gave their opinions.

For most journalists, São Paulo is the team that has the most to celebrate with the draw, in addition to Corinthians. On the other hand, Flamengo was the most unlucky in the balls. Check the answers:

It was worse who cheered for a repeat of the draw of the round of 16, full of classics. Theoretically, Flamengo and Athletico make the confrontation more difficult, due to the current level of the teams and a zica that usually follows this confrontation. Deciding at home and against a technically inferior opponent, Corinthians had the greatest luck. See if the underdog will show up in the quarterfinals.

ALICIA KLEIN

Corinthians and São Paulo were greatly benefited by the draw, followed by Fluminense, who will take on an increasingly desperate Fortaleza to try to escape relegation. The most affected was certainly Flamengo. Super even match with Athletico, responsible for eliminating Rubro-Negro on two recent occasions, and whoever wins will be able to face São Paulo de Ceni in the semis. Anyway, the oddity of the draw will make all the games in the quarterfinals much less balanced than all the games in the round of 16.

AMARA MOIRA

Flamengo x Athletico is the most even duel, in theory. And how they “attract” each other in the Copa do Brasil… São Paulo and Corinthians took on the most accessible opponents and Fortaleza x Fluminense could be the most interesting and cool match to see.

ANDRÉ ROCHA

Flamengo is the one that took the most difficult opponent, Athletico, still with the obligation to play away from home in the decisive match. São Paulo, Corinthians and Fluminense are favorites, but face rivals that can complicate matters. The draw was well balanced.

DANILO LAVIERI

Corinthians and São Paulo did well, Flamengo did poorly. But worse than Flamengo were Atlético Goianiense, América and Athletico Paranaense.

JUCA KFOURI

The lucky one is São Paulo, which takes the worst of the classified teams and starts to seriously dream about the title that is missing in the gallery. The unlucky one is Athletico, who would be favorites against several rivals, but face a growing Flamengo.

JULIO GOMES

If in the octaves the classics made it difficult to guess, in the fourth the favorites are well defined, with greater balance in Flamengo x Athletico. In the other three groups, Corinthians, São Paulo and Fluminense are favorites.

MARCEL RIZZO

São Paulo and Corinthians took the most accessible rivals. Athetico did badly. Catch Flamengo on the rise.

MENON

São Paulo did well. América-MG is not a seven-headed beast and Tricolor should not have difficulties to advance in the search for the unprecedented title of the Copa do Brasil. And who was wrong was the?Corinthians! Yes, because Timão always had a lot of work with Atlético-GO. And shouldn’t this time be different?

MILTON NEVES

Atlhetico and Flamengo did badly because they will make the match more balanced, in theory. Corinthians, Fluminense and São Paulo did well because they avoided classics. On the other hand, their opponents, Atlético-GO, Fortaleza and América-MG, respectively, did badly because they will face theoretically stronger opponents. It is not too much to remember that, historically, the zebra walks in the Copa do Brasil.

PERRONE

The big loser was the draw itself. Confusing, chaotic, incomprehensible! In terms of clashes, Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense were the least fortunate, as they make the game more difficult between them. In all other clashes there is clear favoritism – which does not mean that they are defined. The most fortunate were São Paulo and Corinthians, without a doubt.

RENATO MAURÍCIO PRADO

Athletico-PR x Flamengo is more complicated confrontation. There are two teams that are alive in Libertadores, which made the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil last year. On the other hand, Corinthians and São Paulo took the easier opponents. Fortaleza, despite the bad campaign in the Brasileirão, is a strong team and can surprise Flu.

RODOLFO RODRIGUES

São Paulo took the most accessible opponent at that moment, even with the 5×0 imposed by Coelho on Botafogo in the aggregate. Flamengo and Athletico are more evenly matched. They have a recent history in the competition and Hurricane did better more times.

RODRIGO COUTINHO

Flamengo and Athletico-PR make the confrontation more balanced and, therefore, they did worse. In theory, Corinthians and Fluminense, who should play in the semifinals, were luckier.

VITOR GUEDES