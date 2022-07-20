Why Premier League striker who flirted with São Paulo was ‘backed up’ and will even leave Inter

Wesley Moraes, who belongs to Aston Villa, was the subject of dispute between the two clubs, which will face each other this Wednesday, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Opponents this Wednesday (20), in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship, International and Sao Paulo at the beginning of the year, a dispute behind the scenes for Wesley Moraes signingattacker of Aston Villa who had the desire to return to the country after passing through Premier League.

the tricolor came close to closing the deal with Wesley, which was a desire of coach Rogério Ceni to offer more competitiveness to the attack. But Colorado won the arm wrestling and closed the loan of the 25-year-old player in the early days of 2022.

At Beira-Rio, Wesley arrived with morale. Won the number 9 shirt and the status of successor to Yuri Alberto, sold to Zenit months earlier. But all expectations about the reinforcement, fiercely disputed with São Paulo, turned into frustration, to the point that the player is no longer part of the squad.

In little more than a semester in Porto Alegre, Wesley added only two goals in 21 appearances with the Inter shirt. Left without scoring since April 6in the tie with the 9th of October, by the Copa Sudamericanaand held only a game in the last three months.

The little-successful passage was the subject of long-standing debate at the club, which studied ways to close the loan before maturity in December. Now, as initially published by the website geInter took advantage of the interest of Levante, from Spain, to give up the player, even solving a problem with Mano Menezes.

Since taking over from Alexander Medina, the coach has given Wesley very few chances, and this has an explanation.

“I try to be fair. Everyone is looking at me. When they commit, they surrender, they are chosen. The coach tries to establish this relationship with the players so that the decisions are respected”, said the coach, in a press conference a month ago.

“I respect everyday life. I choose players who deliver what we need in terms of work, dedication, commitment. I believe in that. We don’t have many outstanding players, we don’t have the best team. We have to be the most organized, the most disciplined and work your ass off. Or these things won’t happen. It doesn’t come out of nowhere.”

By the way of the carriage, the tendency is that Wesley doesn’t even wear the Inter shirt anymore.