Wilson Ferreira Júnior asks to step down as CEO – Money Times

Executive reported intention to “seek new challenges in his professional career”. (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

THE vibrate energy (VBBR3) announced this Wednesday (20) that Wilson Ferreira Júnior asked to step down as CEO.

According to the company, the executive reported an intention to “seek new challenges in his professional career”.

Vibra informed that Ferreira Júnior will continue in the position until the date of his resignation, which will be duly disclosed to the market.

“The company clarifies that it will start the procedures related to the succession of the Chief Executive Officer and reinforces its commitment to conducting this process in an organized, swift and harmonious manner, following the best practices of processes of this nature”, said Vibra.

