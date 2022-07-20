With a fight over panties in the bathroom, Ilha Record has a promising debut

The second season of Ilha Record premiered last Monday (7/18) with Mariana Rios in charge of the attraction and despite a cast, let’s say, not so famous, the presenter managed to dribble the lack of charisma of the explorers without hesitating and made a good debut for the original format of Edir Macedo’s station.

Mariana Rios, as Adriane Galisteu fronts A Fazenda, encouraged the participants and did not allow them to stay on the fence. So far, the ex-global has shown enough wit and good humor to replace Sabrina Sato. It is worth mentioning the personification of Juma Marruá de Mariana (who was dressed in an all-jaguar look) while exchanging information with the guardian of the Island, who looks a lot like the late Old Man of Rio de Pantanal, right in the first minutes of the reality.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) Ilha Record starts the new edition on July 18. With Mariana Rios in charge of the attraction, the program promises a mixture of adventure with 13 participants in search of pieces of a treasure map to find the prize of R$ 500 thousand. Meet the cast of the new season below.Photo: Antonio Chahestian ALINE_DAHLEN Aline Dahlen is 40 years old and is an actress and bodybuilder Photo: Publicity/Record BRUNO_SUTTER Bruno Sutter is 42 years old and is a musician, comedian and actor Photo: Publicity/Record CAIQUE_AGUIAR Caique Aguiar is 27 years old and is a personal trainer, actor and model Photo: Publicity/Record FABIO_BRAZ Fabio Braz is 43 years old and is a former football player and celebrity party PR Photo: Publicity/Record JACIARA_DIAS Jaciara Dias is 44 years old and is a businesswoman and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record KAIK_PEREIRA Kaik is 19 years old and is an actor and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record KAIO_VIANA Kaio Viana is 26 years old and is a funk singer Photo: Publicity/Record NAKAGIMA nakagima is 34 years old and is a professional surfer, entrepreneur and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record RAPHAEL_SANDER Raphael Sander is 34 years old and is an actor Photo: Publicity/Record VITORIA_BELLATO Bellato victory is 22 years old and is a digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record SOLANGE_GOMES Solange Gomes is 48 years old and is a presenter, writer and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record STE_VIEGAS Ste Viegas is 30 years old and is a model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record WHENDY_TAVARES Whendy Tavares is 27 years old and is a former panicat, model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record 0

The cast, although unknown, promises to yield because everyone there doesn’t seem to be too worried about the cancellation on the web or the engagement of their social networks. People came in for the money. Solange Gomes and former BBB Aline Dahlen swam in this debut and have already shown that they have strong temperaments. Aline, in less than two days of confinement, has already troubled colleagues who wash their panties in the bathroom and spread them out in the shower stall. In other words, everything we need! Silly and tense discussions!

Iha Record 2 debuted in a grandiose way, it seems to succeed, but if you continue to allow Caíque Aguiar (who has no idea of ​​time and screams every second to say that he is very happy and that he is very strong) to speak more than program’s own commander, Internet users should not hold out for long. There is no lack of good tests and good dynamics that generate chaos in this house because the 13 participants seem to have the energy and willpower for this!

