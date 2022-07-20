With a micro bikini, Rafa Kalimann sensualizes in front of a mirror and a shocking fit body

the influencer Rafa Kalimann stirred the imagination of followers after updating her Instagram profile with a surprising record of her toned body.

In the video, the famous appeared wearing a super low-cut green bikini, which showed not only her muscular body, but also the flawless tan. With a smile on her face, she showed off in front of a mirror.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

Through the caption, the former participant of Big Brother Brasil 2020 put only a cookie emoji, suggesting that she would like to receive praise. “My father!” she commented. Sheron Menezzes impressed with her friend’s buff look.

“Wonderful, my friend,” he praised. Pokah. “Jesus!” said Luisa Sonza. “Oh no,” he wrote. HIV Tube. “Wonderful, people”, wrote Ariadna Arantes.

Rafa reflected after the trip

In time, last week Rafa Kalimann was carrying out a humanitarian mission in Africa. She stayed for a few days in the city of Lamego, in Mozambique, and the experience deeply marked the former BBB.

On his Instagram profile, Rafa shared a video and an intense reflection on the fact of having witnessed up close the precariousness faced by some local families. After being in tears, she stated that she has been rethinking her way of looking at life.

“I find myself outraged so many times, questioning God, humanity, where we are going, the speed with which we are mistaking our values. If I look at the other person’s reality of pain and I don’t feel anything, I need to review who I am. If that doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t even make me want to change something, I need to rethink the place I occupy”, said the Minas Gerais woman. “If, for me, empathy, acting, the condition of action, is labeled something or a place, if I am more uncomfortable with what the other does than with the pain of those who need that act, if for me there is a ‘profile’ to do or not, or that has a day, place and time, I would live in constant misunderstanding of what the word is: LOVE. And that’s where my constant search resides. If my passage through here is not based on love, I will pass in vain”. continued.

At another time, Rafa said that he does solidarity actions with love and with the aim of finding his best version. “My restlessness for change, for wanting to see the other well is also love. And may he also find his way, because he is the way”, she concluded.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.

Graduated in journalism from UNIME Salvador, he has worked in radio, newspapers and has worked with internet audiences since 2016. Currently, he has focused on audiovisual projects, pop culture and celebrities.