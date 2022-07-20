With Camilo’s endorsement, PT rules out negotiations with PDT in Ceará after ‘unilateral rupture’ – PontoPoder

President of PT Ceará, Antonio Filho stated that the party understands that the ruling alliance was broken by the PDT after choosing the former mayor Roberto Claudio (PDT) for the dispute to the Government of Ceará.

“The PDT made the option of deciding unilaterally. There was no opportunity for dialogue and their decision represents, tacitly and unilaterally, an impediment to the alliance, an end to the alliance”, he pointed out.

The statement was made after a meeting of the PT state directorate on Tuesday afternoon (19), to discuss the party’s next steps for the dispute for the Palace of Abolition, in which a resolution was approved with the party’s position. the former governor Camilo Santana (EN) participated in the meeting virtually.

“The governor reiterated his commitment to the PT, says he is firm with the PT and expressed the alignment of the PT’s position with his position. This resolution reflects the PT’s position and the endorsement of former governor Camilo”, highlighted the president of the PT EN Ceara.

Asked about the possibility of dialogue with the PDT, he said that the talks should “have been done before the choice”. “The priority is to dialogue with the parties that were excluded from this process”, he added.

“The PDT closed itself in cups. It treated all attempts at dialogue prior to its choice as undue intrusion. It even ignored public manifestations of preference from allied parties, leaders, including former governor Camilo Santana by the name of his affiliate and current governor Izolda Cela”, says a note from the directory.

Despite being put as a possibility by PT leaders, Antônio Filho did not want to nail the PT’s own candidacy to the Government of Ceará. According to him, any decision will only be communicated after a meeting with allied parties, including the MDB and PP. “We want to make a process in reverse of what was done there”, pinned.

He also said that ex-president Lula is following the discussions in Ceará “almost in real time” and that mobilizations are already taking place for his visit to the state.

Subtitle:

Former governor Camilo Santana participated in a virtual way in the meeting Photograph:

Disclosure / PT

‘Public embarrassment’

In the resolution released by PT Ceará shortly after the end of the meeting, the process of defining Roberto Cláudio as PDT’s pre-candidate for the Government – in a vote in the state directory this Monday (18) – is called a “sad spectacle of public embarrassment of the first woman to reach the state government”. The party also pays “solidarity and recognition” to Izolda Cela.

“The exclusion of Izolda also represented the denial of dialogue in the search for consensus and the little appreciation of the alliance, the allies and above all, the contempt for the achievements and improvements achieved in the lives of Ceará because of his work, together with Camilo in recent years . Arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed, which subjugated the interests of the people of Ceará to the obsession with power of a single person”, the text continues.

Finally, the party’s resolution reiterates: “this veto also materialized the tacit and unilateral rupture of the alliance hitherto established”. In a press conference after the board meeting, Antônio Filho stressed that the released resolution “translates the PT’s position and the endorsement of former governor Camilo”.

“And we are going, under his coordination and leadership, to dialogue with the other parties that also feel excluded,” he added.

PDT still tries alliance

Despite the prospect of rupture, the president of the PDT in Ceará, federal deputy André Figueiredoin a post on Tuesday, indicated that there is still an effort to maintain the alliance.

“It was a democratic process for the party (the choice of Roberto Cláudio), and now we are going to sit down to talk with all our allies, and establish the best victory strategy”, wrote the parliamentarian.

After the decision by the majority of the PDT, Roberto Cláudio himself stated that he is going to look for leaders.

“Our first task now is to celebrate and build our internal unity, after that we also humbly seek all our allies that make up our alliance today, seek out former governor Camilo Santana, seek everyone to talk and maintain the alliance as long as possible. widest possible”