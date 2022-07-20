With little action and boring protagonists, Pantanal looks like BBB 22 – 07/19/2022

Nothing happens in the Pantanal! Despite the high turnover (and long stays) at Zé Leôncio’s house, it is impressive how the soap opera’s plot stalled.

The stories at most spread to the sides with the arrival of new characters such as Tenório’s other family and also the journalist Érica, in addition to the return of acquaintances such as Mariana.

But the protagonists are held hostage by a silly and irritating narrative. Where will Joventino live? How will the marriage with Juma be? What is Leoncio’s favorite son? The big question ends up being: who cares about these things?

I remember the viewers of the original version also complaining that at a given moment the soap opera stagnated and followed its course almost stopping. It seemed to make sense at the time, a work open on a smaller station trying to make the most of the glory times.

But the remake should have been more careful with the evolution of the plot. There’s plenty of room to explore different stories, seeking a rhythm a little more appropriate for the busy 21st century.

In the end, the lack of action with such boring protagonists gives the impression that we are still stuck at BBB 22. Globo’s prime time deserved more!

We’ll be back at any time with new information.