With Mia Mamede, Espírito Santo wins Miss Universe Brazil 2022 for the 1st time



The capixaba Mia Mamede, winner of Miss Universe Brazil 2022



At just 26 years old, the representative from Espírito Santo Mia Mamede won the Miss Universe Brazil 2022, which took place on Tuesday night (19), in São Paulo. This is the first time that Espírito Santo has won the contest. The information is from CNN.

Now, Mia, who received the sash from Teresa Santos, Miss Universe Brazil 2021, will represent Brazil in the world edition.

Only five women reached the final of the competition, the only face-to-face part of the selection process, which took place throughout the month of June: Mia Mamede, Miss Espírito Santo 2022; Isadora Murta, Miss Minas Gerais 2022; Rebeca Portilho, Miss Amazonas 2022; Luana Lobo, Miss Ceará 2022 and Alina Furtado, Miss Rio Grande do Sul 2022.

In total, 26 candidates were interviewed and went through the eliminatory stages until reaching the finalists.

The date of the world event has not yet been announced, but it should take place in the United States of America.

“The candidate who is elected will represent the organization of the contest and will also become a symbol for the country. And that’s why she needs to present other qualities besides appearance. It is essential that she has a personality that attracts attention and stands out among the others, in addition to being communicative, safe, confident and who is very clear about her purpose in society and in the work she develops as a miss”, said Marthina Brandt, national director of the event to CNN.

The order of the final classification was: Mia Mamede (ES) in 1st place; Rebeca Portilho (AM) in 2nd; Isadora Murta (MG) in 3rd; Luana Lobo (CE) in 4th; and Alina Furtado (RS) in 5th place.







