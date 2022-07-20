With uncertainty about vice, PDT makes official this Wednesday Ciro Gomes as candidate for president | Elections 2022

The PDT makes official this Wednesday (20), at a national convention of the acronym at the party’s headquarters, in Brasília, the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (CE) for the Presidency of the Republic.

Ciro Gomes will be the first pre-candidate for president to have his candidacy approved. The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the holding of party conventions that formalize the candidacies.

The PDT pre-candidate for president, Ciro Gomes, during a visit to Salvador on the 2nd

After the convention, the parties are able to register their candidacy with the TSE, the last step in making the candidate official. The deadline for this is August 15th.

This is the fourth time that the former governor of Ceará will run for president. Ciro Gomes’ campaign claims that the decision to choose the first date on the calendar to make the candidacy official was taken with the objective of “making the most of the electoral period” – campaigns, however, can only start on August 16.

With no alliance with other parties, the PDT has not yet defined who will occupy the vice-presidential seat on the ticket headed by Ciro Gomes.

The party and the campaign work with two options:

forward, during the convention, the beginning of the negotiations for the choice of a candidacy for vice president of the party itself;

or postpone the selection and registration of the candidacy with the TSE to try to negotiate the entry of other acronyms in an eventual coalition.

The call notice for the party’s national convention provides that the two items will be discussed during this Wednesday’s meeting (20).

The coalition consists of the union of two or more parties and allows the subtitles, among other things, to increase the free advertising time on TV and radio and more resources in the electoral fund. The alliance is only allowed for majority elections — that is, for president, governor, senator and mayor — and can be undone at the end of the election.

In the first election for the acronym, in 2018, Ciro ran in alliance with Avante. This year, the acronym has federal deputy André Janones (MG) as its candidate for president, whose candidacy should be made official next Saturday (23).

The son of a politician, Ciro Gomes has a degree in law. He was a lawyer and university professor.

The PDT is Ciro Gomes’ seventh party. Before, it went through PDS, PMDB, PSDB, PPS, PSB and Pros.

Check out the political trajectory of the PDT presidential candidate:

state deputy – In 1982, he was elected state deputy in Ceará by the extinct PDS, reelected in 1986.

In 1982, he was elected state deputy in Ceará by the extinct PDS, reelected in 1986. Mayor – Two years later, in 1988, he left his mandate to run for Mayor of Fortaleza (CE). Elected, he remained a little more than a year as mayor, he left the post to run for and be elected governor of Ceará.

Two years later, in 1988, he left his mandate to run for Mayor of Fortaleza (CE). Elected, he remained a little more than a year as mayor, he left the post to run for and be elected governor of Ceará. Minister – As governor, he also did not complete his term. In 1994, he took over, for four months, the Ministry of Finance of the Itamar Franco government (MDB).

As governor, he also did not complete his term. In 1994, he took over, for four months, the Ministry of Finance of the Itamar Franco government (MDB). First candidacy for president – Four years later, in 1998, he ran for President for the PPS. He came in third with 10.9% of the vote.

Four years later, in 1998, he ran for President for the PPS. He came in third with 10.9% of the vote. Second candidacy for president – In the second attempt, in 2002, he repeated the candidacy for the PPS. With 11.9% of the vote, he came in fourth.

In the second attempt, in 2002, he repeated the candidacy for the PPS. With 11.9% of the vote, he came in fourth. Minister – He headed the National Integration portfolio between January 2003 and March 2006, during the first term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

He headed the National Integration portfolio between January 2003 and March 2006, during the first term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Congressman – In 2006, he was elected federal deputy for the PSB and concluded his term in 2010.

In 2006, he was elected federal deputy for the PSB and concluded his term in 2010. Secretary of Health – In 2013, he took over the Ceará Health Department under his brother, Cid Gomes.

In 2013, he took over the Ceará Health Department under his brother, Cid Gomes. Third presidential bid – Five years later, in 2018, he ran for president. He came in third with 12.47% of the vote.