Woman dies during endoscopy at clinic in Belo Horizonte

A 49-year-old woman died during an endoscopy exam at a clinic in Barreiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Monday (18).

According to G1, the patient’s daughter told the Military Police (PM) that the mother had been using a cardioverter-defibrillator, a cardiac device since 2019 and that she thought she had communicated this to the medical team. The doctor and nurse responsible for the procedure claimed that they were not informed.

The doctor told police officers that professionals applied intravenous sedation to perform an upper digestive endoscopy, according to the incident report.

Shortly thereafter, the patient had respiratory effort, which progressed to cardiorespiratory arrest and he started a resuscitation massage, but it was not successful.

When teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) went to the scene, Cleonice already had no vital signs.

The nurse stated that, before the endoscopy, she asked the patient for some information about her health. According to the professional, Cleonice said that she suffered from hypertension and mentioned some medicines she used to use. The data were in a form filled in by the nurse and signed and stamped by the doctor, but without the patient’s signature.

The Civil Police is investigating the cause and circumstances of death.