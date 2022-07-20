Yolanda vows to discover David’s true past in Beyond Illusion

Yolanda (Duda Brack) became a real thorn in the side of David (Rafael Vitti), getting in the way of her whole life since she started blackmailing him, and now that they’re finally married, the actress holds him in the palm of her hand, but it looks like that won’t be enough. In the next chapters of Beyond the IllusionYolanda promises that she will discover the whole truth about her husband’s past and everything he is hiding.

It is not today that Iolanda suspects that Davi is hiding something very dark about his past, to the point of never having revealed to her the reason for assuming the identity of Rafael Antunes. This left the actress with the flea behind her ear and started some investigations of her own to find out what he was hiding and if somehow she could use it to her advantage.

Iolanda resumes her alliance with Joaquim. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Everything gets even more serious when Iolanda returns with her alliance with Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) to retrieve the negative of the photo that shows the two kissing, as proof of their betrayal. It turns out that when following Davi to a certain place, the actress finds him with his magic books and finds the boy’s behavior strange, thus swearing to discover his entire past and why he is hiding the books.

Yolanda won't give up on her goals that easily, because she doesn't want to get rid of all the comfort she's gotten during this time when she's been blackmailing the magician.