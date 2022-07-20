Young doctor helps man and avoids emergency landing: ‘Our duty’

A Brazilian doctor who graduated just a month ago had to act on a flight from London to São Paulo, when a passenger felt sick. During the voyage, the man suffered a faint and the onboard crew asked for help from doctors on board. So, it was up to Luana Moury to help the person who felt bad and help with the decision: would the plane have to make an emergency landing?

The flight left the UK around 11pm and was full. The problems started when a British man felt sick and passed out. At 4 am, Luana was woken up by her mother, who was traveling beside her, to help him, as she was the only doctor present at the scene.

The doctor says that the team of flight attendants promptly provided first aid, but soon announced that she needed a doctor.

“It’s our job and duty as a doctor to be prepared for any type of situation. Of course I didn’t expect that I would have to deal with a situation like this, at the heights, with just over a month of graduation and without much resources to help the patient . But I’m not the first and I certainly won’t be the last”, says Luana.

After waking up scared and starting first aid, she noticed that the patient had an epileptic seizure in the tonic phase, that is, when there is loss of consciousness and the body contracts and stiffens, followed by fainting. The man even vomited, so Luana had to take him to the side to avoid a bronchial aspiration.

The fact that she spoke English helped her, as it was the only possible language of communication with the patient. “The patient returned to consciousness, was fine, thanked me a lot and also the entire team of flight attendants”, she celebrated.

Luana even checked the man’s vitals 30 minutes and an hour after he passed out, to make sure he was okay. According to her, the flight attendant also helped a lot, always checking on the patient.

The doctor had to sign a term stating that the aircraft would not need a forced landing and that it could continue to its final destination without problems.

How do you handle emergencies in the air?

O UOL contacted the airline Latam, which said that medical care on board all flights is carried out on a voluntary basis.

“The crew announces the health emergency to all passengers so that volunteer doctors can present themselves for this service. The company has medical first-aid kits and defibrillators on all its aircraft, including more items than required by law. of each country where the company operates. Additionally, Latam also has a partnership with a telemedicine company that can provide remote service”.

In more serious cases, Latam claims to follow the indicated procedure and seek the most appropriate airport for medical care.

“The final decision to switch the flight is always the captain’s, always taking into account the safety of the patient and the operation. The company also emphasizes that, in the situation described, what happened was the completion of a form where the doctor described the assistance provided , which is common and recommended by article 87 of the Code of Medical Ethics.”