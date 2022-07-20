Yuri Alberto is regularized and can debut for Corinthians this Wednesday | Corinthians

Striker Yuri Alberto had his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) this Tuesday and is in a position to debut for Corinthians.

He should be related and could even start as a starter against Coritiba, on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship.

Read too:

+ Timão did not set Yuri’s purchase value; understand

+ Ramiro also appears in the BID

1 of 2 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

On loan from Russia’s Zenit until mid-2023, the 21-year-old was on vacation but did a lot of physical work while in his hometown.

– I hope to help the team. On my vacation, I worked a lot. I hope to debut on the 20th, that I am physically well – said Yuri at his presentation press conference on the 8th.

The tendency is for the player to wear shirt number 21, which used to belong to Rafael Ramos, now shirt number 2.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

The forward scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, from 2019 to 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, from 2020 to 2021.

The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho’s team, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!