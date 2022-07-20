Yuri Alberto is thrilled with the possibility of debuting for Corinthians and highlights preparation at CT

This Tuesday, Yuri Alberto was regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and can make his debut for Timão against Coritiba. The game will be this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena and the striker was thrilled with the possibility of playing for Corinthians.

“Well, bidou. Tomorrow I will be able to participate in my first game for Corinthians, I am very anxious, I hope we can leave with the victory. And this preparation period was very good for me to be able to condition myself very well physically. and be prepared for tomorrow’s game”, said the player in an interview with SCCP Bulletin this tuesday – see below.

The athlete was announced as a new reinforcement of Timão at the end of June. Yuri Alberto has agreed a one-year loan contract with Corinthians. However, the attacker had to wait for the window to open to be registered, which could only happen from last Monday. It took 20 days to prepare for the debut, which generated anxiety in the athlete.

“As it’s a new commission, it’s new habits. I was able to get acquainted very well with the coach, with the group that was very important, we were able to get along a lot on the field during training. said Yuri Alberto.

This Wednesday’s duel is important for Corinthians in the Brasileirão. Currently, Timão is in third place in the national competition. However, the alvinegro club was defeated by 3 to 1 to Ceará, last Saturday, and seeks to win again in the tournament.

Check out the full video

See more at: Bulletin, Yuri Alberto, Corinthians x Coritiba and Campeonato Brasileiro.