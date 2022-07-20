Zambelli promises to trigger the PF to investigate boycott of the PL convention

In an interview with Jovem Pan, deputy says that the party will screen to cancel phantom registrations and ensure the presence of supporters

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli promises to trigger the Federal Police against users who promote boycott of the PL convention



the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) promises to denounce the Federal police the profile of social media users who are mobilizing a scheme to boycott the convention that will launch the presidential candidacy Jair Bolsonaro to reelection. “I took some profiles, including those that are creating fake emails and generating false CPFs to do this and I am reporting it to the Federal Police,” the parliamentarian told Young pan. The party event is scheduled to take place next Sunday, 24th, at the Maracanãzinho stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. To participate, it is necessary to register – free of charge – through the Sympla website, which reserves a place. With this, the proposal defended by the opponents is precisely to register and miss, creating a movement similar to what happened with the then president Donald Trump in 2020 in the United States.

At the time, 100,000 people were expected to wait for the Republican and reelection candidate for a rally at the BOK Center stadium, which did not happen. The stands were completely empty due to a mobilization of teenagers on social networks, which promoted a wave of ghost inscriptions to the rally, just with the intention of reserving the place and missing, guaranteeing the low audience. In Brazil, the idea is similar. “I hope that no one has the idea of ​​entering the site and withdrawing the ticket to get the seat of a real voter”, said, ironically, a user of social networks, sharing the link. “Let’s empty it like they did with Trump,” wrote another.

To prevent the convention from being emptied, the Liberal Party promises to release unlimited tickets for the event and carry out a “careful screening” on the CPFs, e-mails and social networks of voters who reserve a spot, explains Zambelli. “We’re going to try to get a little bit of everything to be able to check who the PT members are who signed up. We will cancel the registration of these people, even warning them in the registered email, they will not be able to enter”, mentions the federal deputy, who sees in the movement a reflection of the opposition’s desperation.

“It is pure reflection of despair and fear. Where the president goes, as in Rio Grande do Norte, Fortaleza, he arrives and is treated very well, a huge volume of people. They have access to real electoral polls, this is a reflection of the fear of losing”, says Carla Zambelli. In addition to screening, the Liberal Party’s strategy also included, if the number of Bolsonarista participants registered exceeds 10,000, the installation of a big screen outside Maracanãzinho. “It will work,” concluded the deputy. A virtual queue was created on the Sympla platform this Tuesday and the registration page for the convention was offline due to the high number of hits.