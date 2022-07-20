Zelensky criticizes Bolsonaro’s neutrality on war in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized Brazil’s neutrality, by decision of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the face of the war in Ukraine – invaded by Russia on February 24. The head of state briefly thanked the conversation, but compared the position of the Brazilian president to that of leaders in the face of World War II.

“I do not support his position of neutrality. I do not believe that anyone can remain neutral when there is a war in the world”, he said, in an interview with TV Globo.

Let’s think about World War II. It was so. Many leaders were neutral at first. This allowed the fascists to swallow half of Europe and expand further and further, capturing all of Europe. This happened because of neutrality. No one can stand in the way.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

In that, which was Zelensky’s first interview with the Latin American press, he stressed that the war “is not between Ukraine and Russia” but “between Russia against the Ukrainian people”.

“Because, once again, they are in our territory. We will not reach a compromise because one country has declared war against another. No. One country captured a part of our territory 8 years ago. And at that time there were many people who wanted to be mediators and remained neutral. Because of that, they allowed Russia, since 2014, to do this second wave of invasion and they are invading other parts. That is the meaning of ‘neutrality'”, he added.

Zelensky guaranteed that, if a similar situation happened in Brazil, he would not remain neutral and would support Brazilian sovereignty. Asked about the answers given by Bolsonaro to him, the Ukrainian said that the Brazilian said he supported “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“I want to believe that. He told me this: ‘Brazil really understands the pain of what is happening to you, but our position is neutral,'” he said.

This was the first time Bolsonaro has spoken with Zelensky since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Yesterday, the Ukrainian demanded that the Brazilian support the sanctions imposed against Russia. The president of Brazil did not comment on the points that were discussed in the conversation between the two, and the matters were defined by him as a “state secret”.

Many times since the beginning of the conflict, Bolsonaro has declared himself “neutral”. In April, for example, the president said that the position guaranteed the maintenance of the supply of Russian fertilizers, highlighting the importance of the input for Brazilian agribusiness.