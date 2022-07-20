Zilu breaks silence on Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz divorce

Zilu Camargo broke the silence and spoke about the end of his daughter’s marriage, Wanessa Camargo, with businessman Marcus Buaiz. This Tuesday (7/19), the socialite opened a question box on her Instagram and commented on the controversial topic.

It all started when a fan asked if Zilu “was upset” with Wanessa’s divorce. To answer the question, Zezé di Camargo’s ex compared the situation with a painful breakup she lived through:

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) The first involvement between Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella took place in 2000. The relationship gained prominence in the media after Dado participated in the clips Apaixonada por Você and O Amor Não Deixa, the singer’s greatest hits.reproduction ******Foto-wanessa-camargo-dado-dolabella After conflicts in the romance, the couple decided to end the relationship in 2002. The following year, they resumed their relationship, marked by troubled episodes, rumors of betrayals and public fights, until they broke up again in 2004.reproduction *****Print-assembly-magazine-covers At the time, discussions between artists were often recorded by paparazzi. In one of the images, Wanessa appeared crying while fighting with her boyfriend. However, neither of them has commented on the situation.Reproduction / All Teen / Caprice ******Picture-wanessa-camargo-singer In 2006, Wanessa gave an interview to Contigo magazine and took the opportunity to criticize the relationships she had until then. “After the age of 16, all the boyfriends I had took advantage of me. They played the role of good guy I wanted and I was the poor thing I loved”, he declared.Instagram/Play *******Photo-wanessa-camargo-and-ex-husband In the meantime, Wanesssa started to have a relationship with businessman Marcus Buaiz. They got married, had two children and split in 2022 after 17 years together.Reproduction / Instagram ******Foto-luana-piovani-e-dado-dolabella Dado, in turn, had relationships with several women during the 20 years he was away from Wanessa. A collector of controversies, he was accused of assaulting two girlfriends: actress Luana Piovani and his cousin, Marina Dolabella, who has a protective measure that prevents the actor from approaching a minimum limit of 1,000 meters.reproduction ******Photo-montage-wanessa-camargo-dado-dolabella (3) According to journalist Leo Dias, a meeting between the singer and Dolabella would have been the final straw for the end of her marriage to Buaiz. The meeting would have taken place on a trip Wanessa with her friends to Alto Paraíso de Goiás, the same city where the actor lives. They would have spent the Easter holiday in Chapada dos VeadeirosReproduction / Editing ******Foto-wanessa-camargo-cantora-1 Later, curious movements were observed on social networks. Wanessa’s friends stopped following Buaiz and started following Dolabella. According to Leo Dias, some of the friends who gave strength to the romance were Deborah Secco and Danielle WinitsInstagram/Play ******Photo-Dado-Dolabella-actor Also according to the journalist, before they started dating, back in the 2000s, Dado was in a relationship with Deborah when he got involved with Wanessa. Furthermore, after he was with the singer, the actor cheated on her with none other than Danielle WinitsReproduction / Instagram ******Photo-montage-wanessa-camargo-zeze-de-camargo-zilu-e-dado-dolabella Wanessa’s family, however, does not look favorably on Dolabella. The actor’s alleged betrayals are even considered unforgivable situations for most of them, according to Leo Dias.Reproduction / Editing *******Foto-wanessa-camargo-cantora-2 In June of this year, a cousin of the singer confirmed that the couple resumed their relationship. According to him, “everyone [da família] know they are together”. The statement was given during a participation in the Love Cast talk show, presented by Débora Lyra reproduction ******Photo-montage-wanessa-camargo-dado-dolabella Time after the interview, Wanessa and Dado were spotted together. Record TV’s Balanço Geral program released a video record of the two. In the images, the actor appears walking on crutches, during a walk in Chapada dos VeadeirosReproduction / Editing *****Photo-montage-wanessa-camargo-dado-dolabella (2) “When they go out there, they ask people not to take pictures. He’s on crutches because he injured a bone, called the ischium, in his butt. He is having trouble walking. They were accompanied by two dogs at the time of the act”, said Fabíola Reipert during the exhibition of Hora da VenenosaReproduction / Editing 0

“Divorce is always sad…especially when we have kids involved! I faced an extremely painful divorce that was publicly exposed! Nobody is ‘happy’ with a divorce!!”.

“But time always puts everything in its place! Only those who go through a divorce know what I’m talking about! And my wish is to see everyone happy.”

