Zilu Camargo responds to Wanessa’s divorce and says he doesn’t interfere in his children’s decisions

In an indirect way, Zilu Camargo spoke about her daughter Wanessa’s relationship with Dado Dolabella. The ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo opened a box of questions in Instagram Stories on Tuesday, 19, and answered an internet user who wanted to know if she had any say in the decisions of her children.

“As a mother, I always try to instruct in the best way. But I don’t impose anything. For me, as a mother, it’s enough to see and feel that my children are happy”, replied Zilu.

As everyone knows, Wanessa ended her 15-year marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​the father of her two children, and started a romance with Dado Dolabella, who was her boyfriend in the early 2000s.

Zilu was also asked what she thinks of Wanessa’s divorce and did not hesitate to respond.

“A divorce is always sad. Especially when we have children involved (…) No one is happy with a divorce. But time always puts everything in its place. Only those who go through a divorce know what I’m talking about. see everyone happy”, he said.

