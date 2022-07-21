16GB RAM and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Chip – All in Technology

Known for its high-end laptops, Dell has just officially launched a new notebook on the market, the Dell G16 Gaming. It features a huge 16-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The display also offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits of maximum brightness.

Powerful in hardware, the Dell G16 Gaming is powered by the advanced 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H chip. For those who don’t know, this processor is built through a 14-core architecture with a maximum clock of 4.70GHz. There are also versions with up to 16GB of 4,800MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Another highlight is the video card settings. In this field, the user will be able to choose between versions with RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, RTX 3060 Ti or Ti 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. These two most powerful models also include a Thunderbolt 4 input.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 networks. In addition, it comes with a 56WHr or 86WHr battery, depending on each user’s need. In addition, the laptop has a characteristic design of the Dell G series and delivers a backlit keyboard to match the gaming audience.

Availability and price

The new Dell 16 Gaming laptop will be available in the international market from July 20th. Its price starts at US$ 1,400 (about R$ 7,569).