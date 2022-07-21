2nd line tire: why cheap solution can be a good one for your car – 07/21/2022

Second-line tires are a current term in the market, but they are not always synonymous with something worse than the main line. You can buy them from another sales representative, examples from supermarkets, large retailers and stores that are not part of the official network of manufacturers, such as Continental, Michelin and Pirelli, although some are offered in the main brand’s own stores.

According to sources consulted by UOL Cars, such tires are second brand and are not worse in safety than the original brands, but they may have different characteristics. Incidentally, the term second line displeases manufacturers. “Because it is, in fact, a market segmentation and not a poor quality product line”, defends Leandro Ramiro, marketing manager at Continental Pneus.

But what makes them cheaper? The difference in production method, sales volume and lower marketing investment are the main reasons.

“There is always a reason to cost less, not just the marketing cost, it could be a variation in the rubber, the maximum supported speed and some properties, but they would in no way be putting safety at risk. Even because these brands are responsible for their manufacture”, says Marco Barreto, professor in the Mechanical Engineering department at FEI.

The professor emphasizes that it is necessary to differentiate a second brand tire from one made without the seal of a major manufacturer or of unknown origin. Truck tires are often retreaded, however this technique is not so good for passenger cars.

There is also another reason that cheapens the cost of such second brand tires and it is linked to production. “The cost is lower, as the amortization has already been made, which includes the development and production machinery. This cost for the second line is lower”, completes Marco. Reuse of previous generation production machinery from major projects is a common tactic.

Unlike a tire that is the car’s original equipment, second-tier models are aimed at the aftermarket, where low prices are an important purchase factor.

How do you know if that particular tire has a good design? The answer is to look at Inmetro’s labeling. The label measures three factors: wet grip, energy efficiency (rolling resistance), both with grades ranging from A to G, and noise level. It’s an easy way to know if tires are right for your driving profile and other priorities.

Big brands are more reliable because they have sophisticated labs and time-consuming development processes where all parameters are tested. Everything is suited to the vehicle profile and use of the item.

An older premium brand design can be reused as well. The point is that the designs of the main manufacturers are changing to meet the determinations of the automakers. Criteria such as efficiency are increasingly tough, that is, perhaps that tire from a more affordable sub-brand is not the best and also offers less durability.

As much as some of these tires have a lower tread height, the question of durability depends a lot on the driver’s profile. “The durability of Continental group tires is related to some key factors: the driver’s driving profile and preventive care, such as weekly calibration and rotating the tires every 10,000 km driven”, highlights Leandro.

Some manufacturers have stopped investing in their second brands. At the beginning of the year, Bridgestone discontinued the Dayton line, which fell into that category, and were left with Firestone, which also has a premium positioning.

We contacted other manufacturers, however they did not respond in time for the article to be published and their position will be included as soon as the brands respond.

Check out some manufacturers and their sub-brands:

Pirelli – Formula

Michelin – Uniroyal (focused on commercial vehicles), Tigar and BFGoodrich, which has an intermediate to premium positioning, but costs R$200 less.

Continental – Barum, Euzkadi, General Tire and Viking

Goodyear – Kelly and Direction

